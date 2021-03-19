Anderson: The garden is the perfect place

In church, we sometimes sing a song about the garden – “I come to the garden alone, while the dew is still on the roses… And he walks with me and he talks with me…”

In my garden, on hands and knees, it’s the perfect time to talk with him. So it was, this week.

We had been notified that my niece was in an accident. Her injuries were many.

Life sometimes hangs by a thread. This time the thread that kept her in this life must have been stout. (I like to think, even though she was severely injured, that an angel intervened to keep the situation from being worse. Angels are like that. Not long ago, her daughter was in a roll-over accident and came away – though she ended up under the vehicle—with astonishingly only minor injuries. No doubt, angel intervention.)

My niece’s injuries include a lacerated liver, shattered femur, a cracked vertebra and seven broken ribs. Plus, stitches for cuts and gashes.

I share her status to emphasize the miracle. We are thankful she is still with us. Healing will take months.

I’m only the aunt, but communication with family was stressful. The older I become, the more that stress takes a toll. I tried to rest, but sleep was lacking as I prayed for her and family.