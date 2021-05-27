Anderson: The house at the end of the street

Life’s lessons include, of course, priorities.

We live toward the middle of a block in Opelika, Alabama. At the end is one house set apart by a high wooden fence. There are no houses on the other side of it, only woods.

We didn’t know those neighbors. We briefly talked, though rarely, over the years. Then suddenly the husband was gone, and now recently the wife. Noticing a vehicle there not long ago, I went to introduce myself. The son and family live out of town, so we offered to help if needed and to tote unwanted items for donation.

It’s such a sad thing to see that lone offspring trying to make sense of 40 years of accumulation. Plus, he’s taken on the mortgage and utilities while they get the house ready to sell. Daunting tasks.

Today their “estate” sale started. It’s such a forlorn thing to see a couple’s belongings stretched out along a driveway. The son and his wife have been so busy that they priced few items; there are so many items that objects are strewn almost helter-skelter, in boxes and on tables, as well as on the ground.

Recently, I saw a post on Facebook from “elderhelpers.org,” which included the following: