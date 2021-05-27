Anderson: The house at the end of the street

Life’s lessons include, of course, priorities.
We live toward the middle of a block in Opelika, Alabama. At the end is one house set apart by a high wooden fence. There are no houses on the other side of it, only woods.
We didn’t know those neighbors. We briefly talked, though rarely, over the years. Then suddenly the husband was gone, and now recently the wife. Noticing a vehicle there not long ago, I went to introduce myself. The son and family live out of town, so we offered to help if needed and to tote unwanted items for donation.
It’s such a sad thing to see that lone offspring trying to make sense of 40 years of accumulation. Plus, he’s taken on the mortgage and utilities while they get the house ready to sell. Daunting tasks.
Today their “estate” sale started. It’s such a forlorn thing to see a couple’s belongings stretched out along a driveway. The son and his wife have been so busy that they priced few items; there are so many items that objects are strewn almost helter-skelter, in boxes and on tables, as well as on the ground.
Recently, I saw a post on Facebook from “elderhelpers.org,” which included the following:
“The truth is, that all of the “STUFF“ here on earth that we work so hard to buy and accumulate... does not mean a thing. At the end of the day, someone will be clearing out our “STUFF“... going through our “STUFF“… deciding what to do with our “STUFF“... The only thing of value that remains are the memories and what we deposit into others. May we all learn to spend less time accumulating “STUFF“, and spend more time making memories....”
I don’t know what recollections that gentleman has of his parents. Remembering our early years here, he was then a teenager, noisily coming and going in his jeep, radio blaring. I do hope he has pleasant memories of his family, happy reminiscences to move him and family past this distressing and awkward time.
So, I consider that house at the end of the street, and the lives represented by the assortment of goods displayed. You can tell something about the woman’s interests – the children’s books (perhaps for grandchildren?), the decorator items and household goods. Several dog toys are among her things – her pet must’ve had a special place in her home and heart. A lot of items are new. Just like me, she must’ve often purchased things with every intention of using.
Thinking back on my own attempts to organize my “things,” and to purge my “stuff,” I see it as even more important that I not leave such tasks to those I’ll leave behind.
It’s time to consider my priorities, stop accumulating stuff and spend more time making memories to deposit in others’ hearts.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.