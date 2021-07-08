Anderson: The minor inconveniences of life

It hasn’t always been that something as tiny as a blueberry seed would cause me such frustration and irritation.

I suppose the spacing in my teeth has changed. It doesn’t make sense otherwise.

If I’m eating something with blueberries in it, I’d better have some dental floss handy. It is actually uncomfortable, and I can’t continue my meal unless I take care of the problem.

One bowl of oatmeal this morning, with about a dozen berries, caused me to stop and use that string three times!

I know this isn’t life altering or very impactful. But it wasn’t always a problem. I never managed to get any kind of berry seed stuck between my teeth.

Now it’s blueberries – and strawberries! This is a problem when eating yogurt – or jam. Good grief. It’s a good thing that I don’t like ice cream with fruit in it.

Don’t I have enough inconveniences and minor discomforts without this? Now I’m unable to enjoy the fruits of the summer!

Dining out or with company is sometimes embarrassing as it is. Although my dentist says that my teeth are in such good shape that it gives him “hope for the world,” I have several rough areas where food particles stick.