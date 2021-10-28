Anderson: The things we regret

As I’ve watched her over time, it seems as if her body art fights for attention with her outfits. I’m wondering if she’ll have regrets later, leading her to remove those tattoos. Or maybe she’ll wear long-sleeved shirts as she ages.

Sometimes I see simple, sweet designs, like a vine around an ankle. Double-take to see if it’s an ankle bracelet. At least in that location there might not be much drooping over time.

A long time ago, Husband and I went to a sales presentation. Ostensibly the trip was just for an outing; a side benefit would be the free items (now I don’t remember what they were).

This was before such body ink applications were popular, yet our saleslady had one prominently displayed somewhat low on her chest. It was such that your eye was drawn to it, maybe because it was so unusual then to see this kind of artwork displayed.

We ended up purchasing the membership. Afterward, on the way home, we couldn’t figure out how that happened to us, we who were extremely conservative with our funds. We decided it was the music, the food, and perhaps the distraction.

We’ve gotten more comfortable with body art, but it’s not likely we’d personally be tempted to subject ourselves to that creative endeavor.