Anderson: The things we regret

Newspaper articles get me thinking. One story was about tattoo removal.
Someone had second thoughts about his body art. I didn’t know that tattoo removal was a thing, but apparently, it’s a very lucrative thing.
We had a neighbor who had a huge design on his forearm pronouncing his love for a certain lady. The problem was that the certain lady was not his current wife. Long sleeved shirts, being appropriate only for cold weather, was no solution. So off to the shop he went.
The design was so large that the tattooist had to create an even larger drawing to cover it. (I was not fond of the final picture which seemed rather evil, but better for him than an irate wife.)
Perhaps that was a decision that resulted in regrets.
Tattoos are an interesting topic. I had an acquaintance who had a sun, complete with rays, tattooed around her belly-button. If she’s anywhere near normal as she ages, that tattoo will be a sinking sun. Imagine it melting and drooping as her tummy muscles relax. It’ll be time to wear high-waist jeans.
I haven’t known many people with tattoos, but there are a lot of folks in the media with examples of detailed body art. There’s one lady in a TV show who has designs across her chest and arms. The first time I saw it, I thought she was wearing a fancy, lacy, see-through blouse. Not even close.
As I’ve watched her over time, it seems as if her body art fights for attention with her outfits. I’m wondering if she’ll have regrets later, leading her to remove those tattoos. Or maybe she’ll wear long-sleeved shirts as she ages.
Sometimes I see simple, sweet designs, like a vine around an ankle. Double-take to see if it’s an ankle bracelet. At least in that location there might not be much drooping over time.
A long time ago, Husband and I went to a sales presentation. Ostensibly the trip was just for an outing; a side benefit would be the free items (now I don’t remember what they were).
This was before such body ink applications were popular, yet our saleslady had one prominently displayed somewhat low on her chest. It was such that your eye was drawn to it, maybe because it was so unusual then to see this kind of artwork displayed.
We ended up purchasing the membership. Afterward, on the way home, we couldn’t figure out how that happened to us, we who were extremely conservative with our funds. We decided it was the music, the food, and perhaps the distraction.
We’ve gotten more comfortable with body art, but it’s not likely we’d personally be tempted to subject ourselves to that creative endeavor.
There are many instances in our lives that include regrettable events which are undeniably irreversible. No use adding to that list of regrets, even if the regret is removable.