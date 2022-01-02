Anderson: The view from my high horse

Of the many thoughts rambling about in my mind, few justify a full discussion. So, here are a couple random contemplations—opinions from my high horse…

Halloween isn’t civilized anymore

Most folks in my Baby Boomer group likely remember quaint, fun Halloween nights.

We usually had simple home-made costumes, often made from items around the house. Once in a while, you’d see a kid in a mask, but it would be a simple thing across the eyes, paper or plastic. Of course, occasionally, a child would have a real Zorro-style mask because, naturally, he was dressed like that masked man.

Princesses, storybook characters, pirates, cowboys… what fun we had turning make-believe into reality for one night.

In seventh grade, I was shamed into stopping the candy-gathering tradition. The costume I wore depicting a roaring 20’s flapper made me look older than my 12 years. It was pointed out that I was too mature to be Halloweening. Actually, when did it become fashionable for today’s teenagers (sans costume) to beg for treats?