Anderson: The view from my high horse

Of the many thoughts rambling about in my mind, few justify a full discussion. So, here are a couple random contemplations—opinions from my high horse…
Halloween isn’t civilized anymore
Most folks in my Baby Boomer group likely remember quaint, fun Halloween nights.
We usually had simple home-made costumes, often made from items around the house. Once in a while, you’d see a kid in a mask, but it would be a simple thing across the eyes, paper or plastic. Of course, occasionally, a child would have a real Zorro-style mask because, naturally, he was dressed like that masked man.
Princesses, storybook characters, pirates, cowboys… what fun we had turning make-believe into reality for one night.
In seventh grade, I was shamed into stopping the candy-gathering tradition. The costume I wore depicting a roaring 20’s flapper made me look older than my 12 years. It was pointed out that I was too mature to be Halloweening. Actually, when did it become fashionable for today’s teenagers (sans costume) to beg for treats?
These days there is little innocent about Halloween. Grisly movies regularly show on television a month ahead. So many costumes represent evil characters, much of the emphasis is about death. It’s too much. Why do we want to be horribly frightened?! How has it come to be so gruesome?
Can’t we bring back the innocence?
Has thank you become obsolete?
Stores still sell thank you cards. In fact, I received one recently thanking me for a wedding gift. The woman is not related; she’s the daughter of casual friends. It’s one of the few true thank you cards received in years.
So, what’s happened to the tradition? Yes, life is more casual now. In fact, if I’m at an event where the recipient opens my gift and then verbally thanks me, that’s fine. Face-to-face gratefulness is appreciated. I don’t necessarily have to receive a formal note, written and mailed, in that instance.
Still, it is nice (and I’m sure Emily Post would agree) to receive a thoughtfully written appreciation. That extra effort is an expression of gratitude often missing in our culture.
Unfortunately, after years of bestowing gifts on some family members without receiving acknowledgements, I’ve pared down gift lists. Most awkward is going to the extra effort of mailing gifts to distant folks without knowing if they’ve been received. I’ve had to contact the recipient, or their parents, to check. I’m not looking for praise for giving; I simply want to know it has arrived. (Certainly, a simple “thanks” would’ve been appreciated, too.)
So much for thoughts from my high horse. It’s not that I believe I’m more important than anyone else. It’s just a matter of manners. And missing the simplicity of Halloween.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.