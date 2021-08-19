Anderson: The wolf spider and me

My cousin posted a photo of a wolf spider on her Facebook page. Wish I could post it here so you know what I’m talking about.
For those of you familiar with me, you know that I possess a distinct arachnophobia.
It’s a repulsive fascination. As long as they keep their distance, I’m good. Yet, as I’m looking up spider information on the ‘Net, I actually shudder seeing all those photos of my nemeses.
Usually when I’m working the garden, I purposefully avoid thinking about the hazards that lurk therein. The only real danger is likely the black widow spiders that live under the rocks.
So far, although finding them is startling, no direct interactions between said creatures and myself have occurred. Wearing gloves helps me maintain my composure, knowing that even if we did make contact, I’d probably stay safe.
Last fall, an orb weaver strung her web among the bushes around our porch. No friendly Charlotte, she was forbidding! She hung upside down in the middle of her web, along a thick, zig-zag line of thicker strands. We never saw her move, but one day she had disappeared. A few days later she surfaced in a different location. As horrified as I was to know she was so close, I was also glad that she survived whatever caused her original web to be destroyed.
When the weather turned cold, she vanished. It was, in a way, rather sad – though also relieving to know we’d have no unexpected close encounters.
Lately I’ve been trying to get our yard under control. Considering there is little history of anything remotely considered control, this is a daunting task.
One of the requirements of summer is that I clear out old flower beds and replace pine straw. So it was that the area around our mailbox needed attention. Progress was being made.
That’s when I saw her.
Well, I didn’t see her at first – I saw an egg sack. Having seen them before, I surmised that the white round object, with a strong but flexible shell, was an egg sack. I wasn’t sure what kind it was – until she suddenly appeared from beneath the dirt. It must’ve been a “her” because when I put the egg sack near her, she grabbed it and suspended it below her body.
Now, here is where my thoughts turned malevolent. Having confirmed that it was, indeed, an egg sack from that specific spider, and knowing that many, many baby spiders can be produced from one egg, I determined not to let her have it. I pulled it away and crushed it a bit. She must’ve realized (if a spider can) that motherhood had been denied; she disappeared.
I pulled apart the egg sack. Indeed, it contained hundreds of tiny, round spider eggs. They met their demise.
Although I was somewhat troubled, another side of me was revolted by the thought of hundreds of baby wolf spiders running about my garden.
Arachnophobia wins again.
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.