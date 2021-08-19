Anderson: The wolf spider and me

My cousin posted a photo of a wolf spider on her Facebook page. Wish I could post it here so you know what I’m talking about.

For those of you familiar with me, you know that I possess a distinct arachnophobia.

It’s a repulsive fascination. As long as they keep their distance, I’m good. Yet, as I’m looking up spider information on the ‘Net, I actually shudder seeing all those photos of my nemeses.

Usually when I’m working the garden, I purposefully avoid thinking about the hazards that lurk therein. The only real danger is likely the black widow spiders that live under the rocks.

So far, although finding them is startling, no direct interactions between said creatures and myself have occurred. Wearing gloves helps me maintain my composure, knowing that even if we did make contact, I’d probably stay safe.

Last fall, an orb weaver strung her web among the bushes around our porch. No friendly Charlotte, she was forbidding! She hung upside down in the middle of her web, along a thick, zig-zag line of thicker strands. We never saw her move, but one day she had disappeared. A few days later she surfaced in a different location. As horrified as I was to know she was so close, I was also glad that she survived whatever caused her original web to be destroyed.