Anderson: Those ridiculous phishing messages!

Those guys also promise me unclaimed stimulus checks. Sneaky.

Sometimes I forward such messages to the spam reporting function of our account. I don’t know how that works. They must get millions of such reports. And I get the same messages over again any way.

We recently viewed a news program about a group overseas that makes cold calls to people in the US, manipulating our citizens to con them out of great amounts of cash. I suspect that many of my spam emails come from similar international groups. Inasmuch as that is a horrific way to make a living, they must be successful to be able to continue their deceit.

Despite privacy, can groups like that spy on my e-mails and internet use? Can they take note of my common activities and gear their notifications accordingly? For example, the “educating” spam may come from someone spying on me when I was looking at online courses. However, most of the spam content has no connection to me, obviously.

Lately, our email provider has let some of those messages through and are included in our “protected” inbox. Why is that happening? The messages are little different from those which are relegated to the spam folder. Perhaps the programming wizards need to take another look at their filtering system.