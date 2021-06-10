Anderson: Those ridiculous phishing messages!

The dedication of spammers is astonishing! Not only do they repeatedly send junk email, but they repeat the same messages over and over! Maybe “persistent” is an apt description. Or “foolish” perhaps.
Some write as if you’ve been lifelong best buddies. They start with phrases like “Hello, dear.” Not only do I not know anyone who uses that antiquated phrase, “dear;” from what I’ve observed, is rarely used locally. “Greetings dear” is also just about the best way to entice me to immediately delete.
In a way, some of those messages are amusing. They use so many methods to express sweet talk and a personal connection. Highly creative but not admirable. “Hello, my beloved” is surely a turn-off.
Sometimes I see “Hello, you did not reply to my message!” Well, duh. I wonder why. And I’m not going to respond to this one either.
Often the style of English makes it obvious that it’s been written by someone not comfortable with our language. “Please make sure at this time that the educating program is accurately reflected according to your preferences.” This one has been received multiple times. I think the proper phrase would be “education program.” Gee, somebody better take some grammar lessons.
An innovative approach is for them to include icons or add type in bright colors. This is a quick give-away. No professional organization would use such attention-getting methods.
Those guys also promise me unclaimed stimulus checks. Sneaky.
Sometimes I forward such messages to the spam reporting function of our account. I don’t know how that works. They must get millions of such reports. And I get the same messages over again any way.
We recently viewed a news program about a group overseas that makes cold calls to people in the US, manipulating our citizens to con them out of great amounts of cash. I suspect that many of my spam emails come from similar international groups. Inasmuch as that is a horrific way to make a living, they must be successful to be able to continue their deceit.
Despite privacy, can groups like that spy on my e-mails and internet use? Can they take note of my common activities and gear their notifications accordingly? For example, the “educating” spam may come from someone spying on me when I was looking at online courses. However, most of the spam content has no connection to me, obviously.
Lately, our email provider has let some of those messages through and are included in our “protected” inbox. Why is that happening? The messages are little different from those which are relegated to the spam folder. Perhaps the programming wizards need to take another look at their filtering system.
Other than deleting my email and Facebook accounts, what is the solution?