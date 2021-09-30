Anderson: Whaddaya mean “Don’t eat the cake batter!”?

So much for beater lickin’. First it was raw eggs, now raw flour. Childhood will never be the same.
We understand restrictions on consuming raw eggs. However, I don’t get why we can’t eat raw flour. We’ve had the warning for eggs, but this is new.
Not to belittle those alerts. Surely there have been batter-eaters who’ve been sickened, otherwise the companies wouldn’t post those notices. I’m all for caution, usually. (Don’t let the following sway you from taking the safe route – especially with your children.)
It boggles my mind. Isn’t it a rite of youth to lick the beaters after Mom’s finished mixing the cake? Now it’s “hands off” (well, “tongues off”) until the cake is baked.
When I was somewhere near teen-hood, I remember preparing a packaged cake mix. I called in my younger brother and his friend to lick the beaters (reserving the bowl for myself). If I’d known I was putting them in imminent danger, I’d have had second thoughts – or at least kept the beaters for myself.
Chocolate chip-oatmeal cookies have always had a place of honor in our home. When the young’uns were coming up, I even dished out portions of dough for them and their daddy. They each had small Tupperware containers waiting for them in the fridge. For those with more self-control, those spoonsful lasted days.
Now and then, there was only time to mix the dough. Baking would come later; the bowl went into in the freezer.
That’s when my family discovered they like their dough frozen.
I disremember anyone, ever, getting sick. Not from the dough – unless they snuck extra from the frozen portion and ate a little too much. Then it was more a factor of consuming a lot more than your Tupperware serving. Naturally, cookie dough swells in your stomach. Kind of like a mini-oven, semi-baking those snacks. Yet we never had an issue with food poisoning.
Later I was to try to hide already-baked cookies in the freezer, for a surprise. Of course, I had already trained them to search places where no smell would tell. That’s when two of the tribe decided that frozen cookies are quite acceptable – even preferred.
I was thinking about this recently as I was hand mixing my grandmother Rachel’s biscotti. It’s not a very sweet treat, but the temptation was strong. No one in the kitchen but me – spoon and bowl all to myself! Thankfully, I was not sweating a stomach-ache the next morning.
Not only beaters, but the spoon and entire mixing bowl brings temptation. If it’s a particularly favorite recipe, I tend to leave enough that can be scraped out with a spatula.
Yes, childhood (or adulthood for that matter) will never be the same. If we abide by the rules.