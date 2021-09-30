Anderson: Whaddaya mean “Don’t eat the cake batter!”?

Now and then, there was only time to mix the dough. Baking would come later; the bowl went into in the freezer.

That’s when my family discovered they like their dough frozen.

I disremember anyone, ever, getting sick. Not from the dough – unless they snuck extra from the frozen portion and ate a little too much. Then it was more a factor of consuming a lot more than your Tupperware serving. Naturally, cookie dough swells in your stomach. Kind of like a mini-oven, semi-baking those snacks. Yet we never had an issue with food poisoning.

Later I was to try to hide already-baked cookies in the freezer, for a surprise. Of course, I had already trained them to search places where no smell would tell. That’s when two of the tribe decided that frozen cookies are quite acceptable – even preferred.

I was thinking about this recently as I was hand mixing my grandmother Rachel’s biscotti. It’s not a very sweet treat, but the temptation was strong. No one in the kitchen but me – spoon and bowl all to myself! Thankfully, I was not sweating a stomach-ache the next morning.

Not only beaters, but the spoon and entire mixing bowl brings temptation. If it’s a particularly favorite recipe, I tend to leave enough that can be scraped out with a spatula.