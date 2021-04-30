Anderson: What would you do?

Perhaps some of the children are sent in groups of friends and relatives. Others are deposited over the wall in the presence of U.S. agents. Parents may sense a level of safety for their offspring in those situations.

Some groups of young people appear to be older, but are age 18 or less to qualify as minors in the immigration program. Many youths as well as families can be seen crossing the Rio Grande, right into the arms of Customs and Border Protection Agents. A safe way to end the journey, but the beginning of the unknown for many. Yet it would be an unknown they might perceive as being out of harm’s way.

Watching news videos and still shots, you see most of the immigrants with only the clothes on their backs. Some with children might carry a backpack. Would you leave nearly all your belongings behind?

Some situations are heartbreaking, like the story of a 10-year-old migrant child found by immigration authorities. He was crying, wandering down a road in a Texas prairie alone. He told the officers he had not come with his family, but with a group which had abandoned him. It is unconscionable that anyone would desert a child. The patrol agent surmised that a smuggler had been responsible.

Would you send your 10 year old to a foreign country with strangers? What life situation would drive you to decide?