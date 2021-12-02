Anderson: When it gets cold, I bring out my old friends

Much appreciated is the change of seasons from summer to fall, which, of course, prompts the rotating of clothing from one closet to another.
When I pull out the winter duds, it’s like meeting old friends again, with friendly, comforting countenances. Once in a while, the item will have been purchased at the end of last winter. Not having worn it, it’s like meeting a new friend. Isn’t there a song about keeping the old and welcoming the new?
Sometimes there’s a problem with those old favorites. Well, to be honest, the problem is me. Those jeans that are now a little tight around the hips, the blouse that doesn’t quite button, the socks that have become too snug around the calves – these are the challenges those old friends bring.
Yet, always optimistic, it takes at least two years of avoiding an item before I’m ready to part with it. It’ll hang alongside the usable items, a tease and a challenge. Teasing me with promises to fit while also challenging me to do something about it!
When we moved to Alabama, winter clothes which traveled with us were stowed with anticipation. After a few years of mild winters, it was obvious those dense, thick, cozy sweaters were not going to be needed. What used to be one of my favorite pleasures – to don indescribably comforting blanket-like sweaters when the cold descended – was no more. Slowly, those sweaters were replaced with simple long-sleeved shirts or pullovers and a sweatshirt or two. I’m hoping those sweater donations made it back to snow country.
The cold is actually painful. A space heater warms the bathroom before showers. I fuss at Husband when he sets the thermostat low. He’s a warm-blooded bear; I’m a reptile needing to lay in the sun. On the coldest of days, I pull on a sweatshirt with the hoodie up and even don gloves. And wish I’d kept two or three (or 10) of those sweaters.
I’d also disposed of my thermal underwear. Some winter days I’m thinking I should buy more. Or ask for some for Christmas. There would be a month or two of winter when they’d still come in handy.
My snow boots (ragged though they are) were kept and have been useful a time or two. Tennis shoes don’t make it during the unusual, couple-inch Alabama snows.
A rare winter pleasure is parking our car in the sun. After an outing, the car has warmed up. Such a welcome sensation – the heated interior is like a hug on a cold day. No gloves needed!
We have other old friends here. Like the snow sled – the vintage kind with red metal runners and wooden slats – now relegated to the garage. It’s one my husband used when he was a child. Our boys used it, too – up north.
There’s nothing like old friends when it gets cold, even if it’s just clothes and things!
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.