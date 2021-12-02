Anderson: When it gets cold, I bring out my old friends

Much appreciated is the change of seasons from summer to fall, which, of course, prompts the rotating of clothing from one closet to another.

When I pull out the winter duds, it’s like meeting old friends again, with friendly, comforting countenances. Once in a while, the item will have been purchased at the end of last winter. Not having worn it, it’s like meeting a new friend. Isn’t there a song about keeping the old and welcoming the new?

Sometimes there’s a problem with those old favorites. Well, to be honest, the problem is me. Those jeans that are now a little tight around the hips, the blouse that doesn’t quite button, the socks that have become too snug around the calves – these are the challenges those old friends bring.

Yet, always optimistic, it takes at least two years of avoiding an item before I’m ready to part with it. It’ll hang alongside the usable items, a tease and a challenge. Teasing me with promises to fit while also challenging me to do something about it!