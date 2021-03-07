Anderson: Wired in a different way

To my female friends, please don’t be offended by the following comments because I really do enjoy your company! I just want to explain how I’m not put together like most other women.
My brothers have me sandwiched between them. No, they don’t squeeze me, one on each side in a bear hug. We’re rarely together, the three of us. Instead, my birth occurred in the middle of their appearances. As the middle child, there were benefits. However, being the only girl, I was influenced by their unavoidable guy behaviors (though perhaps repelled by some!)
My older brother had a collection of critters in jars, suspended in alcohol. (If you’re squeamish, avoid the rest of this paragraph, but I’m sure the specimens had passed on before immersion.) There was a small snake, curled up – perhaps a garter snake, though I wouldn’t have known the species at the time. A frog or toad floated, preserved in another jar. One jar held a bear paw. My Dad had hunted down that bear in the Virginia mountains. He didn’t bring the bear home to us in northern Virginia, just the paw.
There were other critters in jars my brother had saved, but those memories are not distinct. I describe these not to “gross you out,” but only to explain how I’m wired differently. Those creatures intrigued me.
When my younger brother and I were kids, I was envious of the times he would play army with friends. They’d be in our yard, dodging around trees, hiding over the crest of the hill or charging at one another. My memories don’t include the invitation to join them, though I may have. It looked like so much fun.
Thinking back, one event particularly comes to mind. My older brother was away. Our remaining family of four were out in the country, invited to attend a pig roast. Since no other houses were near, we did some target shooting, the guys and I. That was always great fun, even more so since back then I could hit a can swinging on a string. How I wish I was still that steady!
We young folk got up a football game that evening. Back then I didn’t know how to play other than if I caught the ball I was to run with it. The reason I remember my surprise touchdown so well is that it made one of the guys angry. Later, as we were running from one another, he doused me with a bucket of water while I was blinded by a light. Ah, the memories!
My life now is more sedate. Yet give me “Swamp People,” “Gold Rush” or even the Weather Channel over Hallmark when watching TV. Any survival show gets my attention – though most of the time I’m hollering at the TV, criticizing the characters’ mistakes.
Being in the company of men, and their activities, is still comfortable. Of course, I’m thankful for my gal friends, too.
Ladies, anyone want to catch a lizard?
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.