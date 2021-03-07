Anderson: Wired in a different way

To my female friends, please don’t be offended by the following comments because I really do enjoy your company! I just want to explain how I’m not put together like most other women.

My brothers have me sandwiched between them. No, they don’t squeeze me, one on each side in a bear hug. We’re rarely together, the three of us. Instead, my birth occurred in the middle of their appearances. As the middle child, there were benefits. However, being the only girl, I was influenced by their unavoidable guy behaviors (though perhaps repelled by some!)

My older brother had a collection of critters in jars, suspended in alcohol. (If you’re squeamish, avoid the rest of this paragraph, but I’m sure the specimens had passed on before immersion.) There was a small snake, curled up – perhaps a garter snake, though I wouldn’t have known the species at the time. A frog or toad floated, preserved in another jar. One jar held a bear paw. My Dad had hunted down that bear in the Virginia mountains. He didn’t bring the bear home to us in northern Virginia, just the paw.

There were other critters in jars my brother had saved, but those memories are not distinct. I describe these not to “gross you out,” but only to explain how I’m wired differently. Those creatures intrigued me.