At age 33, she gained a new brother

She grew up as an only child. Then, suddenly, at the age of 33, she gained a brother.

I know, I know. You’re doing the math right now and thinking what a huge age difference. You’re also wondering how that is even possible. Well, it is, and I’ll explain.

I had three older siblings. I had two brothers who were 14 and 11 when I was born, and a sister who was 6. That’s a fair-sized difference in ages, but that’s not the same kind of situation I’m talking about with this young lady.

She is not 33 years older than her brother. In fact, she is two years younger than him. She is our daughter, but her brother is not our son. Are you confused yet? Please, let me explain.

Ashley, our only child, was adopted. Jean and I waited 12 years for her. We married in 1975, and she was born in 1987. She was 6 weeks old when we adopted her. Talk about a sudden adjustment in lifestyle, we had one.

Because we adopted through a privately run adoption agency, those records were sealed and not public. We never met her birth mother. We never had any idea who her birth parents were or where they lived, and vice versa.