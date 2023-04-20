Did you know that April is National Heartworm Awareness Month? The goal of this month is to bring awareness to pet owners regarding how fatal and dangerous heartworm disease is.

So, what is heartworm disease, and how can you prevent or cure it?

Heartworms are a parasitic worm, which are transmitted only through mosquitoes that have been infected. Once a dog is infected, the disease impairs the blood vessels within the heart, reducing lung capacity, and if left untreated, leading to death.

Signs of heartworm in dogs include decreased appetite, weight loss, persistent cough, and fatigue. Even after being treated, heartworms affect the dog’s quality of life, so it is extremely important to regularly have your dog checked by a veterinarian and kept on heartworm preventative. Typically, heartworm preventative is in the form of monthly pills for your dog to take.

What can you do to help shelter dogs experiencing heartworms or heartworm treatment?

If you are able to, fostering heartworm-positive dogs, or dogs that have recently been heartworm-treated dogs, is a great way to help out. Dogs that are heartworm treated must be on cage rest for 6-8 weeks, as the treatment is extremely hard on their body. During this time, the shelter environment is even more stressful on their body than it would be typically, and a calm and quiet home environment helps them through the recovery process.

Donating towards heartworm preventative and heartworm treatment is also a fantastic way to help shelters protect dogs from this disease, or help treat those who have already been infected.

What about the Lee County Humane Society?

Currently, the Lee County Humane Society has 19 dogs who are heartworm positive and seven who have been treated for heartworms. Our team works hard to give these dogs the care they need, but we do need our community to help out where they can.

Aside from donors, we also thrive off of volunteer help. When we set up appointments for dogs to get heartworm treated at offsite vets, we do need help getting the dogs there and back, and that is where our volunteers come in! Transport driver volunteers are greatly appreciated, and we are always looking for more to help with the drives.

Please visit our website to learn more about becoming a donor or volunteer, leecountyhumane.org.