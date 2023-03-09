Attention all pet owners and animal lovers. The Lee County Humane Society is thrilled to invite you to Kiesel Park in Auburn on March 18.

From 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., we will be out there with numerous local businesses/vendors, food trucks, vet clinics, a photo booth, a doggy bathing station, and best of all … some of our adoption furbabies. Please come and join us!

Not only will there be loads of food and fun, but we will also be providing animal owners the chance to microchip their pets for free, thanks to our friend and partner Auburn Veterinary Clinic. They will be at Kiesel Park from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. microchipping animals. Microchips are a great tool to increase the chances of your pet making it safely back to you, should she or he ever lose its way.

LCHS is also always looking for volunteers to help with events such as this one. If you’re already an approved volunteer, definitely let Audrey know if you’d like to help on March 18 by emailing volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org. If you’re not yet a volunteer but would like to begin the process to become one, complete a volunteer application on our website leecountyhumane.org.

This free community event, celebrating owner responsibility and fun, is the perfect way to spend your Saturday. We hope to see you there!