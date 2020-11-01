Bark Bowl fundraiser kicks off at LCHS

We will also be having several adoption events during November that would be an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to adopt a dog to meet some of our wonderful canines.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, we will be at Ace Hardware in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 21, we're going to visit F45 Training North Auburn from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with adoptable dogs.

If you're interested in adopting a cat or kitten, our Kittenpalooza adoption special is ongoing. Be sure to take advantage of the special while it is still available if you're looking to adopt a cat or kitten.

All altered cats at the shelter or in foster care have an adoption fee of $10, while unaltered cats have an adoption fee of $60. The special doesn't apply to the cats at PetSmart, who already have a discounted adoption price of $50.

Please note that LCHS is still operating on an appointment-only basis, and we require adopters to have an approved application on file before making an appointment to meet animals.

If you're interested in meeting multiple animals in foster, we can only have one or two animals brought to the shelter for a meet-and-greet unless they're all in the same foster home.