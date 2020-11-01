Bark Bowl fundraiser kicks off at LCHS

It's finally November, which means that it's time to kick off Bark Bowl at the Lee County Humane Society.
This friendly competition between LCHS and the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter helps both shelters to raise money to care for animals in need, and we have several fun events and fundraisers going on throughout the month.
Bark Bowl fundraising events
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity will be visiting the shelter to host our annual car wash and dog wash at our facility. All proceeds will go toward the care of our animals.
The car wash is social-distancing friendly, and you're more than welcome to remain in your vehicle while the fraternity volunteers make your car sparkling clean. The car wash will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
On Nov. 16, we will be having a paint party fundraiser with Glory and Grace Art. Spots are limited, so make sure to sign up today. It's going to be such a fun day.
These unique creations would also make excellent holiday gifts.
The paint party will take place in the LCHS parking lot at 1140 Ware Drive in Auburn from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. We ask that everyone continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines established by the state of Alabama for this event.
Tickets to this event are $40, and a portion will benefit LCHS' Bark Bowl 2020. Visit the Events tab on our Facebook page for more details, including a picture of the available designs and instructions for signing up.
From Nov. 16 until Nov. 22, we will be hosting a silent auction, with all proceeds going toward our Bark Bowl fundraising. This social-distancing friendly virtual event provides the opportunity to purchase unique and beautiful items, as well as gift certificates from a variety of local businesses, ranging from The Spa at Grand National and Auburn Marriot to Sean Burnley Art and 9Round Fitness Training in Auburn.
View all silent auction items here and get ready to start bidding on Nov. 16 by visiting 32auctions.com/LCHSOnlineAuction.
Starting on Nov. 1, we will be selling long-sleeved Paws Up! T-shirts and sticker designs, such as the ear-tipped "Meow" sticker design, which raises awareness of TNR and community cats that are often ear-tipped to show that they are altered and belong outdoors.
Please visit the Store page on the leecountyhumane.org website for more information. We will also be pre-selling Domino's Pizza cards for $10, which provide unlimited opportunities for several months after the card arrives to buy one large pizza and receive another pizza free of charge.
Adoption events and specials
We will also be having several adoption events during November that would be an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to adopt a dog to meet some of our wonderful canines.
On Saturday, Nov. 7, we will be at Ace Hardware in Auburn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 21, we're going to visit F45 Training North Auburn from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with adoptable dogs.
If you're interested in adopting a cat or kitten, our Kittenpalooza adoption special is ongoing. Be sure to take advantage of the special while it is still available if you're looking to adopt a cat or kitten.
All altered cats at the shelter or in foster care have an adoption fee of $10, while unaltered cats have an adoption fee of $60. The special doesn't apply to the cats at PetSmart, who already have a discounted adoption price of $50.
Please note that LCHS is still operating on an appointment-only basis, and we require adopters to have an approved application on file before making an appointment to meet animals.
If you're interested in meeting multiple animals in foster, we can only have one or two animals brought to the shelter for a meet-and-greet unless they're all in the same foster home.
We're so happy that we can resume both adoption and fundraising events in a social-distancing-friendly manner and look forward to bringing people together to help local homeless companion animals.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
