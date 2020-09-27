Being in the right place at the right time

Nothing in my seminary training had prepared me for such a moment. I decided to keep him talking in the hope that I might think of something to say.

He kept talking and after several minutes seemed to have relaxed a bit. Finally, I sat down beside him and promised to come back the next day and help him figure out what to do next. I assured him that God loved him and did not want him to take his own life. Then, ever so gently, I asked him to give me the gun.

He said nothing and did not move. The silence was deafening, until at last, he said, “OK,” and handed me the gun. He agreed to get some much needed sleep and I drove home, a fully loaded pistol on the seat beside me.

In the months that followed, several men in our church helped him save his home, get his job back and manage the pain of losing his family. The help and love of those men saved Jim’s life. I knew that night I had been in the right place at the right time.

Leukemia claimed the life of our son David in his third year. For eight long months, we watched helplessly as the disease slowly robbed him of life. Finally, during his last night, my wife and I took turns rocking him in a chair beside our bed.