Belk: A few rotten apples are spoiling the reputation of a whole profession

I was leaving the grocery store not long ago carrying more bags than I could handle comfortably. The automatic door opened, and I got about halfway out when it slammed shut, bashing my arm.

I should go back in there and tell the manager, I thought. If I were a vindictive person, I might try to sue, and I mentally patted myself on the back for being so considerate.

But, as my arm throbbed, I caught myself thinking about lawsuits and some of the absurd court cases people have actually won.

One that came to mind was the man who tried to climb a fence with his power lawnmower. Seems the mower was going full-blast at the time, and the man cut off some of his toes. He was outraged and sued Sears & Roebuck because they hadn’t put a warning on the lawnmower saying you shouldn’t climb a fence with the machine turned on. But, he won the case.

And there was the couple whose child was injured swallowing an open safety pin. They sued the manufacturer for not warning that, “Swallowing an open safety pin can be hazardous to your health.” They won too, and I understand safety pins now carry that important warning.