Belk: ‘A holiday in the middle of the cold, wet and gray doldrums’

And comic strip character, Dennis the Menace, seems to understand niceness. Dennis and his friend Joey are coming out of Mrs. Wilson’s house with a handful of cookies. Joey says to Dennis, “Why did Mrs. Wilson give us these cookies? We aren’t that nice.”

“She didn’t give us the cookies because we’re nice,” Dennis told him. “She gave us the cookies because she’s nice.”

I like the idea of having a holiday in the middle of the cold, wet and gray doldrums. What if we made it a day to practice random acts of kindness? Just suppose Valentine’s Day became the national day to forgive those who have hurt or offended us, like the Creek Indians did in their Green Corn Ceremony.

It could be like the once-a-year grace day at public libraries when overdue books can be returned without a fine. Or we could mimic Auburn University’s “Hey Day,” and for the livelong day we’d smile and say, “Hey” to strangers we pass on the street.

How much effort does it take to smile instead of frown? To be pleasant instead of grumpy? To be kind to an acquaintance who rubs us the wrong way? Be less quick to anger, treat each other with respect and show appreciation more? Who knows — we might discover we like being nice and want to keep it up.