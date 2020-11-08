Belk: ‘A personal letter can be better than a phone call’

“In case you’re wondering,” the preacher said, “the epistles aren’t the wives of the apostles.”
A man spoke up. “If the epistles aren’t the wives of the apostles, whose wives are they?”
Letter writing has become so obsolete lots of folks might miss the joke. How long has it been since you’ve pulled a genuine, personal letter from a friend or relative from your mailbox?
I don’t get two good letters a year. It’s only a matter of time before hand-written letters sending personal messages will be as rare as Studebakers.
At times, a personal letter can be better than a phone call. In his book “A Year in Provence,” Peter Mayle says, “Telephone calls have a habit of coming at the wrong time, and they are too sudden, catapulting you into a conversation you weren’t expecting. Letters, on the other hand, are a pleasure to receive. But people don’t write letters anymore.”
When my mother was a young woman, she and her six sisters sent each other round robin letters. One sister would write a letter and mail it to another sister. That sister would add to it and send it on to the next sister. When it reached the seventh sister, she would start a new epistle circulating.
A few of those round robin letters still exist. And it’s fascinating to read firsthand accounts of my mother playing field hockey at Huntingdon College and singing solos in the chorus.
In one letter, Mama wrote, “Mary has learned to unpin her wet diaper and bring it to me. Do you think she’s ready to be potty-trained? Ha Ha!”
These days, folks communicate via e-mail. It’s certainly faster than snail mail, but there’s something special about a personal letter. A good letter can be stored away in the attic or in a drawer for posterity. E-mail comes and goes, and it seems so public out there in cyberspace.
I remember when I wrote lots of long newsy letters. And I looked forward to getting letters in return. Nowadays, I vow every year to rekindle that habit. Anybody can find time to write one letter a week, I tell myself. Sometimes I get as far as scribbling a bit of rambling prose, but I never seem to finish what I start.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who enjoys the mail. Without it, there’d be no more birthday cards, Christmas cards or wedding invitations. For folks in rural America, from Virginia’s Tangier Islanders to the Oglala Sioux Indians in South Dakota, the post office is a main link to the outside world.
Even though more and more people are ditching mail in favor of the internet, I like how Jane Austen’s Emma summed it up, “The post-office is a wonderful establishment!” she said. “The regularity and dispatch of it! If one thinks of all that it has to do, and all that it does so well, it is really astonishing!”
And I might add, all for the price of 55 cents.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
