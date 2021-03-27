Belk: An Auburn store with a rich history

During my daddy’s years as an API student in the early 1930s, Toomer’s Corner was the hub of activity. Folks met there to swap stories, get news, argue politics and discuss events of the college.

When my family moved to Auburn in 1952, Toomer’s Drugs belonged to McAdory Lipscomb, and it was my favorite hangout. I twirled around on the high padded stools at the soda fountain and slurped cherry Coke through a straw. On warm days, James Echols squeezed fresh lemons into sugar-water to make his legendary lemonade.

I pored over the comic books on the racks in the back corner. With a dime in my pocket, I could spend forever choosing between Little Lulu and Archie. As a teenager, my taste changed to Photoplay and Modern Screen.

In the far back of the store was the pharmacy where Mac Lipscomb filled prescriptions and gave wise advice. He didn’t mind at all that I hung around thumbing through his magazines.

I passed by the drugstore today and spotted the building that had once been my favorite place. In my mind, I saw children swirling around on the tall stools and James Echols stirring lemonade. I could hear chattering coeds and smell the sweet scent of confections. I pressed my nose to the glass, and the picture faded.