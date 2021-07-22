Belk: Auburn was like some other small college towns

In the 1950’s, Auburn was like a hundred other small college towns scattered across America. Downtown was only a couple of blocks long with Johnston and Malone Bookstore on one end and Barney’s Cub Café on the other.

If you walked east starting at Toomer Drug Store looking from one side of the street to the other, you’d see Jackson’s Photo, the bowling alley, Crest 5 & 10 Store, Herbert Music, Markle’s Drugstore and the Pitts Hotel with the only elevator in town. To the west, you’d go by Bank of Auburn, then down the hill to War Eagle Theater.

Like most Southern towns, there was a Methodist, Baptist and Presbyterian Church downtown along with church suppers, bake sales and cookouts at Prather’s Lake. We had lots of fresh air and plenty of well-fed dogs and cats lazing around all over town.

Nobody was rich, but we didn’t seem to notice. Almost everyone in town who had an extra room took in a boarder.