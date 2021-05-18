Belk: ‘By my calculations, I’ve lost 432 pounds’

Picture a gray-haired, pudgy woman in jeans standing in the Kroger checkout line. She’s just spotted a health magazine headline and is laughing heartily.

Here in bold print she’s promised, “Twenty Minutes to a Better Body.” The woman in this scene is, of course, me.

After I was able to stop laughing and look further into the article, I realized this self-help advice wasn’t written specifically for me, and it didn’t mean just one simple 20-minute workout. It meant a grueling 20-minute workout every day for the rest of your life. Not to mention a daily diet of two boiled palm fronds and three sips of cactus juice.

Trust me, I know about diets. I’m a real loser. It’s true. I was born to lose. By my calculations, I’ve lost 432 pounds.

I embarked on my first weight loss venture when I was around 13 years old — or you might say I was a round 13-year-old. Since then, I’ve been on hundreds of diets, and I must have lost at least a few pounds every time.

I’ve found there’s no easy formula to make my body better in 20 years much less 20 minutes. But most magazines in the racks have articles with sure-fire solutions on how to firm your flab and thin your thighs before your high school reunion in three weeks. And they make it sound simple and fun.