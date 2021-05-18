Belk: ‘By my calculations, I’ve lost 432 pounds’

Picture a gray-haired, pudgy woman in jeans standing in the Kroger checkout line. She’s just spotted a health magazine headline and is laughing heartily.
Here in bold print she’s promised, “Twenty Minutes to a Better Body.” The woman in this scene is, of course, me.
After I was able to stop laughing and look further into the article, I realized this self-help advice wasn’t written specifically for me, and it didn’t mean just one simple 20-minute workout. It meant a grueling 20-minute workout every day for the rest of your life. Not to mention a daily diet of two boiled palm fronds and three sips of cactus juice.
Trust me, I know about diets. I’m a real loser. It’s true. I was born to lose. By my calculations, I’ve lost 432 pounds.
I embarked on my first weight loss venture when I was around 13 years old — or you might say I was a round 13-year-old. Since then, I’ve been on hundreds of diets, and I must have lost at least a few pounds every time.
I’ve found there’s no easy formula to make my body better in 20 years much less 20 minutes. But most magazines in the racks have articles with sure-fire solutions on how to firm your flab and thin your thighs before your high school reunion in three weeks. And they make it sound simple and fun.
Americans are deeply entrenched in the battle of the bulge. A lot of us would be mighty pleased to have a Barbie Doll waistline. We’ve been promised hope using the Keto Diet, the South Beach Diet and the Paleo Diet. There are anti-obesity pills, the Jenny Craig Weight Loss Program, Nutrisystem and Noom. Or you can drink your way to a better body with Slim-Fast. Scientists agree that biological and social factors influence obesity. Pills aren’t the answer and neither are fad diets.
These days, dieting is easier than in my early years of weight watching. Back then, there were almost no low-calorie foods or drinks. The only sugar substitute was Saccharin, a tiny pill with a terrible taste. And there was sliced bread with less calories, but it was literally the size of three-fourths of a Graham Cracker. It had half the calories because it was a third the size.
In 1963, the Coca-Cola Company introduced TaB. This 1-calorie beverage was Coke’s first diet drink, and weight-conscious people were wild about it. That was the start of the diet food revolution. Nowadays, almost all food and drinks have a low fat, low sugar option.
The bad news is, if you spend five years gaining weight, It’s going to take at least two years to get thin. And the thing most of us don’t want to do — eat right and exercise regularly — seems to be the answer to bulge-busting.
But I don’t worry about dieting anymore. I’ve decided I’m the perfect weight. I just need to be 3 inches taller.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.