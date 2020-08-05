Belk: Change maybe the only constant

It sometimes seems the only thing that doesn’t change is that everything changes.
Since the 1960s when Peter, Paul and Mary crooned, “The Times They Are a Changin’,” the times have changed so much I hardly recognized them anymore.
When I drive around Auburn, I can barely tell where I am nowadays. Tall, flat buildings loom up against the clear blue sky covering the landscape where there were favorite stores and eateries, leaving me without a familiar landmark.
I think about the evolution of the “Dear Abby” advice columns. Abby’s suggestions over the years mirrored many of the changes that took place.
In the ‘60s, Abby was ultraconservative, reflecting an image of a society guided by traditional values. She was against divorce and portrayed the childless couple as a tragedy.
By the ‘70s, Abby’s columns dealt casually with runaway children and marijuana. In the ‘80s, Victorian Abby had come to accept new ideas about what constitutes proper behavior, and so had much of America in general.
In one column, she gave nonjudgmental tips on what to do if a married lover suffered a heart attack in a hotel room. And when a mother wrote that she was concerned about her 10-year-old daughter’s exposure to provocative magazine covers in the grocery store, Abby wrote, “It’s unrealistic to hold the media responsible for your daughter’s morality. You cannot keep her in a protective cocoon forever.”
We’ve had plenty of changes in technology, too.
When pay TV was first mentioned, we imagined televisions with slots where we’d insert quarters like pay phones. These days DVDs are becoming old school now that most of us stream Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.
The first computers that took up entire rooms have been reduced to the size of thin notebooks. For that matter, smart phones are just tiny computers that can also be used as telephones.
Some of the best changes have been in medicine.
CT scans and MRIs showing soft tissues, muscles, nerves and bones. Surgeons perform quadruple by-pass surgery, and hip and knee replacements are commonplace.
But, some things haven’t changed as much as folks think.
The new “Dear Abby,” said, “guns and knives are standard equipment among teenagers. Marijuana and crack cocaine are ordinary in junior and senior high schools.” But Abby and I must travel in different circles. The youth I know are caring, motivated and talented. They play sports, make good grades, play in the band and sing in choirs.
And when I taught, I found that except for different hairstyles and clothes, university students never change. This point was driven home when I was giving an emotion-packed lecture to an anthropology class.
I was on a roll, expecting nothing less than a few tears when a student timidly raised her hand. I called on her and got the immortal question, “Do we have to know this for the final?”
It must have been that same question that caused Socrates to calmly drink a cup of hemlock poison.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
