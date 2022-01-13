Belk: Considering the history of travel, it’s easy to get to where I’m going

Because the roads were so primitive, and there was no help along the way, drivers stuffed all kinds of paraphernalia on the floorboards. The narrator in William Faulkner’s “The Reivers” described the emergency gear his grandfather installed in his car: “the smell-tight five-gallon gasoline can, the funnel and chamois strainer in the toolbox with the tire tools and jack and wrenches that came with the car, and the lantern and axe and shovel and coil of barbed wire and the block and tackle which Grandfather had added, along with the tin bucket to fill the radiator when we passed creeks.”