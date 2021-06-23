Belk: ‘Culture shock happens to all of us at times’

There’ll be a tent set aside for hands-on activities. Children can make dream-catchers and hear a story told by a tribal elder.

One of my favorite activities is the stickball competition. Stickball, the original American ball game, makes football look like a parlor game. Using lacrosse-like sticks, the players try to throw a small leather pouch between the opposing team’s goal post. There are only two rules in stickball: You can’t touch the ball with your hands, and if an injured player is carried off, a player from the other team has to leave the game. It’s okay to hit, bite, kick, pull hair or scratch.

I love to watch the food vendors pour a mixture of flour and water into a tub of sizzling fat and pull out Indian fry bread the size of a Frisbee. I sprinkle the hot bread with powdered sugar or honey and burn the roof of my mouth wolfing it down.

Over on the stomp ground, dances are performed. “Feathered” dancing, or fancy dancing, is the contemporary style. The traditional dances are the kind that have been performed by Southeastern tribes for over a thousand years.

Everyone is invited to join the last dance, the time-honored stomp dance, around the flickering light of the campfire. I always have a hankering to join in. I like to think my Creek Indian great-great grandmother is calling my name.