Belk: ‘Culture shock happens to all of us at times’

Culture shock. It’s something anthropologists experience when they do field work in unfamiliar cultures.
It has to do with loneliness, sleeping in a jungle hammock, eating lizards, lack of privacy, bathing in a meandering stream or befriending natives who blow hallucinogenic drugs up their nostrils.
But culture shock happens to all of us at times. A college student left alone at her dorm for the first time, a Methodist visiting a mosque or a child enduring a Grateful Dead concert.
If you can’t think of a time you’ve had culture shock, it might be time for you to visit a Southeastern Indian festival. When the drummers begin pounding a rhythmic pulse, the singers start their somber chant and the haunting music of the river cane flute floats through the air, I can almost guarantee you’ll feel a bit of culture shock. And it’s something you won’t want to miss.
At the heart of Native American cultures are gatherings. These communal shindigs, sometimes called Pow-Wows, serve a variety of religious, social and artistic purposes. Creeks, Cherokees, Choctaws, Chickasaws and Seminoles will gather to share their tribal traditions, languages, arts and crafts.
Folks of all ages can savor the sights and sounds, smells and tastes. Artisans show how artifacts are made from wood, clay, and leather. They demonstrate how to do basket weaving and beadwork.
There’ll be a tent set aside for hands-on activities. Children can make dream-catchers and hear a story told by a tribal elder.
One of my favorite activities is the stickball competition. Stickball, the original American ball game, makes football look like a parlor game. Using lacrosse-like sticks, the players try to throw a small leather pouch between the opposing team’s goal post. There are only two rules in stickball: You can’t touch the ball with your hands, and if an injured player is carried off, a player from the other team has to leave the game. It’s okay to hit, bite, kick, pull hair or scratch.
I love to watch the food vendors pour a mixture of flour and water into a tub of sizzling fat and pull out Indian fry bread the size of a Frisbee. I sprinkle the hot bread with powdered sugar or honey and burn the roof of my mouth wolfing it down.
Over on the stomp ground, dances are performed. “Feathered” dancing, or fancy dancing, is the contemporary style. The traditional dances are the kind that have been performed by Southeastern tribes for over a thousand years.
Everyone is invited to join the last dance, the time-honored stomp dance, around the flickering light of the campfire. I always have a hankering to join in. I like to think my Creek Indian great-great grandmother is calling my name.
Over 150 Native Americans show up on the festival grounds and stay until after dark. The Southeastern Indians were farmers, not warriors, so they won’t be wearing feathers and war paint. Don’t be surprised if you hear a child asking, “Where are the Indians?”