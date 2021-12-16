Belk: Dear Santa Claus

Dear Santa Claus,
I haven’t written you since I was a snaggletooth girl with pigtails and asked for toys that could fit into that bottomless bag slung over your shoulder.
It’s not that I don’t believe in you anymore. I’ll admit there was a brief spell when I was skeptical, wondering if you were real. But at about that time, my Aunt Mary spotted you. She was the head nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and when she stepped outside the hospital at 12:01 Christmas morning and headed for her ’51 Ford, she gazed up and saw you in your sleigh, zooming across the sky like a comet.
After that sighting, my belief never wavered. But I figured you were for children. Then it occurred to me that since I still believe, it might be okay to write.
In case you’ve forgotten, let me jog your memory. When I was 4 you brought me a wooden rocking horse painted red. That was the only horse that would fit in your bag, so you weren’t able to bring me the live pony I asked for. The year after that you brought me a pair of leather cowboy boots. The next year I saw a big doll in a store window. She was all I wanted, all I dreamed about, all I asked for. And you left her for me under the tall cedar tree. She was made of red flannel and stuffed with cotton, and her plastic face was fringed with tiny tufts of yellow yarn-hair. She was about 2 feet tall and almost as wide. I dressed her in people clothes and slept with her for years.
For the next few years I asked for the same thing — a new cap gun and holster and a doll. And you always left them under the tinseled tree.
The last time I wrote to you, I was 11 and I wanted a trombone. I found it there when I tiptoed down the stairs Christmas morning. After that, my nieces and nephews made their lists and wrote their letters. And then came my own children.
Now, Santa, I’m writing again even though I don’t really need anything new. I mostly need to remember to appreciate the things I already have. All those years I wrote letters asking for whatever I thought would make me happy. And you usually brought what I wanted — everything but the pony.
I know it wasn’t just the presents that made Christmastime happy. The truth is, first thing Christmas morning I looked to see if you’d eaten the slab of chocolate cake I’d left you. Spotting the empty plate never ceased to amaze and delight me.
Seems that decorating the tree, family get-togethers, caroling, and eating way too much were every bit as important as the gifts. But I wanted to write and thank you for the part you played in the Christmas magic.
P. S. I thought you’d like to know — I finally got that pony.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.