Belk: ‘Each experience of grief is different’

There are no guidebooks for the hard things in life. No clear-cut instructions for marriage or parenting, and of course, no roadmap for coming to terms with the complicated emotions of grief.
I try to imagine days when life was less complicated. I picture folks in troubled times sitting on the porch with a neighbor shelling butterbeans.
I think about my grief-stricken friends who have lost sons or daughters, mothers or fathers over the past year. I look up grief in a thesaurus and find aching, regret, sadness, heavy hearted, overcome, mental suffering, desolation and deep distress. The list of synonyms goes on and on.
Each experience of grief is different. When my sister Jane died, I felt the black hole of sorrow. As Madeleine L’Engle said, “The death of a beloved is an amputation.”
C. S. Lewis’ book, “A Grief Observed,” helped me tackle my despair. Lewis’ wife died of cancer after four intensely happy years of marriage. His short memoir is the published journal he wrote after her death.
He tells how, in his anguish, he felt restless and tired, and sometimes mildly concussed. He found it hard to take in what anyone said, and hard to want to take it in. He freely confessed his doubts and his rage, but through the writing, found his way back to life.
“Comfort: A Journey Through Grief” is Ann Hood’s moving memoir about the sudden death of her 5-year old daughter Grace, her only child. Her story tells of frustration, suffering, love and anger, surviving grief and learning to love again.
Some say time heals, that you go through Kubler-Ross’ five stages of grief and then “you’re done” with grieving.
It’s an old Shakespearean story. Two months after the death of his father, Hamlet is in the throes of grief. Claudius, the king, admonishes him that all fathers eventually die, so why take it to heart. He says a son should mourn for a certain amount of time, but mourning beyond that point is stubborn, even unmanly.
For me, it wasn’t a sprint, but a journey. Time moves on, and you’re swept along with it, and one day you find that you’re laughing again. Ten years might pass, and you realize, as Ann Hood says, “The heart can hold grief and joy in equal measure.”
I found Jessica Handler’s memoir “Invisible Sisters” both poignant and hopeful. Even as Handler tells of the loss of her two younger sisters after their years of illness, she reminds us to celebrate life. Handler shows us how to move forward without being afraid to look back. She made me laugh and broke my heart.
Handler’s later book, “Braving the Fire,” is a guide for writing about grief and loss. For some, writing the memories of our lost loves might be a key to healing. Handler beautifully illustrates how the power of our stories can help mend our deepest sorrows.
When we recognize the desire to be fully alive again, we’ve entered a time of renewal.