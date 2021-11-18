Belk: ‘Each experience of grief is different’

There are no guidebooks for the hard things in life. No clear-cut instructions for marriage or parenting, and of course, no roadmap for coming to terms with the complicated emotions of grief.

I try to imagine days when life was less complicated. I picture folks in troubled times sitting on the porch with a neighbor shelling butterbeans.

I think about my grief-stricken friends who have lost sons or daughters, mothers or fathers over the past year. I look up grief in a thesaurus and find aching, regret, sadness, heavy hearted, overcome, mental suffering, desolation and deep distress. The list of synonyms goes on and on.

Each experience of grief is different. When my sister Jane died, I felt the black hole of sorrow. As Madeleine L’Engle said, “The death of a beloved is an amputation.”

C. S. Lewis’ book, “A Grief Observed,” helped me tackle my despair. Lewis’ wife died of cancer after four intensely happy years of marriage. His short memoir is the published journal he wrote after her death.

He tells how, in his anguish, he felt restless and tired, and sometimes mildly concussed. He found it hard to take in what anyone said, and hard to want to take it in. He freely confessed his doubts and his rage, but through the writing, found his way back to life.