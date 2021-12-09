Belk: ‘Glad I grew up when I could run free and lived to tell about it’

It’s a miracle I’m still alive. But not just me. I’m talking about millions of folks of a certain age.
When we were kids, we drank out of hoses and rode in the back of trucks. We played outside in the dirt, digging with old spoons, adding water to sandy soil in aluminum pie plates cooking campfire beans. And we made purple ink from poisonous pokeberry juice.
We frolicked barefoot along riverbanks without drowning, avoiding moccasin fangs. Running shoeless in warm weather, through streams and fields. And not knowing how to ride didn’t stop us from hopping on a friend’s horse in an unfenced pasture.
Nowadays we hear about helicopter parents, moms and dads who hover over their kids to protect them. I don’t recall ever being supervised unless I was at school. If I got a scrape or stubbed a toe, I’d wait until I got home, and Mama painted the wound with Mercurochrome.
Our medicines were simple and few. We took Homocebrin, a liquid multivitamin syrup to help keep us healthy. Sometimes Mama handed out tiny pink sweet tasting Phenolax Wafers, the first ever candy laxatives. On rare occasions, she gave us Paregoric, a medicine known for its antidiarrheal properties. It was sold without a prescription, classified as an “exempt narcotic.”
For nausea, Mama stirred a fourth-teaspoon of baking soda into an 8-ounce glass of ice-cold water and fed it to me, one teaspoonful every five minutes or so.
Aspirin was the only pain reliever we had in those days. But for high anxiety, Mama sometimes gave us Phenobarbital, an over the counter barbiturate.
Later, I used some of Mama’s time-tested potions on my own daughters, but most times the old drugs weren’t available. “I wish they still had teething powders,” Mama said when my babies were cutting teeth. My little girls lived through some of the same childhood experiences I’d survived. Car seats were unheard of then, and we still didn’t have seatbelts.
Whenever I mention summertime to anyone over 40, they all say the same sorts of things about their summer rituals. “I’d go out in the morning and stay gone till it was time for supper.” Or, “I’d ride my bicycle across town to the city pool and stay all day.” And, when they pedaled their bikes, they didn’t have helmets.
A friend told me about her horseback riding adventures as a kid. She’d head out alone on her horse after breakfast exploring the woods. “One time I got lost,” she told me. “So I left my saddle on the bank and rode in the creek, figuring I’d get to civilization eventually.”
She made it home about the time the sun was going down. “Now,” she said, “I won’t let my own kids go out alone to feed our horses.”
I’m not sure if we’ve become too overprotective or if it’s a necessary evil these days.
But, I sure am glad I grew up when I could run free and lived to tell about it.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.