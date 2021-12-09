Belk: ‘Glad I grew up when I could run free and lived to tell about it’

For nausea, Mama stirred a fourth-teaspoon of baking soda into an 8-ounce glass of ice-cold water and fed it to me, one teaspoonful every five minutes or so.

Aspirin was the only pain reliever we had in those days. But for high anxiety, Mama sometimes gave us Phenobarbital, an over the counter barbiturate.

Later, I used some of Mama’s time-tested potions on my own daughters, but most times the old drugs weren’t available. “I wish they still had teething powders,” Mama said when my babies were cutting teeth. My little girls lived through some of the same childhood experiences I’d survived. Car seats were unheard of then, and we still didn’t have seatbelts.

Whenever I mention summertime to anyone over 40, they all say the same sorts of things about their summer rituals. “I’d go out in the morning and stay gone till it was time for supper.” Or, “I’d ride my bicycle across town to the city pool and stay all day.” And, when they pedaled their bikes, they didn’t have helmets.