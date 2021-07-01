Belk: ‘He always came back home to Auburn’

Not long after I started writing the column, “Second Cup,” I did my first interview. It was late summer, and I was coaching the Angels All-Star softball team.

We were in the middle of practices, and the coach of the Ponytails All-Stars just happened to be professional baseball star, Joe Beckwith.

I waited for Joe after a long, hot and humid practice at Duck Samford field. Everybody was tired, sweaty and dusty. Everybody except Coach Beckwith. Joe was cool, poised and clean. I followed him to the bleachers where we sat and talked until the sun went down.

Joe started his career playing Little League at Auburn’s Felton Little Park. “I just had average talent,” he said. “And, I was small even in high school. Coach Nix told me if I wanted to play in college I’d have to gain weight.”

So after his sophomore year at Auburn High School, Joe started working out and lifting weights. He went on to pitch for Auburn University. His 31 career wins broke a Southeastern Conference record.

Joe turned down an offer to play for the Cleveland Indians his junior year. “I wanted to finish school,” he explained. “So I went to Auburn another year and graduated with a degree in business.”