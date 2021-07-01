 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belk: ‘He always came back home to Auburn’
0 Comments

Belk: ‘He always came back home to Auburn’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Belk: ‘He always came back home to Auburn’

Mary Belk 

 O-A News File Photo

Not long after I started writing the column, “Second Cup,” I did my first interview. It was late summer, and I was coaching the Angels All-Star softball team.

We were in the middle of practices, and the coach of the Ponytails All-Stars just happened to be professional baseball star, Joe Beckwith.

I waited for Joe after a long, hot and humid practice at Duck Samford field. Everybody was tired, sweaty and dusty. Everybody except Coach Beckwith. Joe was cool, poised and clean. I followed him to the bleachers where we sat and talked until the sun went down.

Joe started his career playing Little League at Auburn’s Felton Little Park. “I just had average talent,” he said. “And, I was small even in high school. Coach Nix told me if I wanted to play in college I’d have to gain weight.”

So after his sophomore year at Auburn High School, Joe started working out and lifting weights. He went on to pitch for Auburn University. His 31 career wins broke a Southeastern Conference record.

Joe turned down an offer to play for the Cleveland Indians his junior year. “I wanted to finish school,” he explained. “So I went to Auburn another year and graduated with a degree in business.”

That decision turned out to be a good one. His senior year the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the second round. In less than two years, he made it to the Big League.

What was it like to go from Auburn to Los Angeles?

“I lived in a small town similar to Auburn,” Joe told me. “But the lights of the big city were close by. L.A. is different than other towns because of the Hollywood glitter.” Joe must have fit right in with his Hollywood smile.

What about moving into the locker room with famous players?

“It was an exciting time,” Joe said. “All of a sudden you’re one of the guys. They accept you because you’re there to help them win.”

How’d he feel about being a relief pitcher?

“I wanted to be a starter,” he admitted. “But relief is a good way to break into the major league. I was happy with that.”

Beckwith pitched five years in relief for L.A. He left to play for the Kansas City Royals and was part of their 1985 World Championship bullpen. After a year back in L.A., Joe hung up jersey #27.

“I had done everything I wanted to do,” he said. Without looking back, he returned to Auburn and went into business.

Did he ever regret his decision?

“Never,” he said without hesitation. My years playing ball were great. But it was time to move on.”

“How do you like coaching 10-12-year-old girls’ softball,” I asked him.

Joe grinned. “This season has been as exciting as playing major league ball.”

Lucky for us, the man with the talented arm and the slow, easy smile played baseball all over the world, but he always came back home to Auburn.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Huffman: The Backwoods Cupid
Columnists

Huffman: The Backwoods Cupid

  • Updated

The opportunity was there – right there – within reach. It was practically being handed to the fella, but he just couldn’t bring himself to gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert