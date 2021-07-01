Belk: ‘He always came back home to Auburn’

Not long after I started writing the column, “Second Cup,” I did my first interview. It was late summer, and I was coaching the Angels All-Star softball team.
We were in the middle of practices, and the coach of the Ponytails All-Stars just happened to be professional baseball star, Joe Beckwith.
I waited for Joe after a long, hot and humid practice at Duck Samford field. Everybody was tired, sweaty and dusty. Everybody except Coach Beckwith. Joe was cool, poised and clean. I followed him to the bleachers where we sat and talked until the sun went down.
Joe started his career playing Little League at Auburn’s Felton Little Park. “I just had average talent,” he said. “And, I was small even in high school. Coach Nix told me if I wanted to play in college I’d have to gain weight.”
So after his sophomore year at Auburn High School, Joe started working out and lifting weights. He went on to pitch for Auburn University. His 31 career wins broke a Southeastern Conference record.
Joe turned down an offer to play for the Cleveland Indians his junior year. “I wanted to finish school,” he explained. “So I went to Auburn another year and graduated with a degree in business.”
That decision turned out to be a good one. His senior year the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the second round. In less than two years, he made it to the Big League.
What was it like to go from Auburn to Los Angeles?
“I lived in a small town similar to Auburn,” Joe told me. “But the lights of the big city were close by. L.A. is different than other towns because of the Hollywood glitter.” Joe must have fit right in with his Hollywood smile.
What about moving into the locker room with famous players?
“It was an exciting time,” Joe said. “All of a sudden you’re one of the guys. They accept you because you’re there to help them win.”
How’d he feel about being a relief pitcher?
“I wanted to be a starter,” he admitted. “But relief is a good way to break into the major league. I was happy with that.”
Beckwith pitched five years in relief for L.A. He left to play for the Kansas City Royals and was part of their 1985 World Championship bullpen. After a year back in L.A., Joe hung up jersey #27.
“I had done everything I wanted to do,” he said. Without looking back, he returned to Auburn and went into business.
Did he ever regret his decision?
“Never,” he said without hesitation. My years playing ball were great. But it was time to move on.”
“How do you like coaching 10-12-year-old girls’ softball,” I asked him.