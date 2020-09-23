Belk: He was introduced as ‘Little Train’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I unearthed a small spiral notebook buried in my study.

The circa 1990s’ jottings were in my fast and furious scribbling. I’d gone to an assembly to hear the Auburn Junior High School Symphonic Band. I thought I might sneak out after the music.

When I found out my daughter’s ensemble played at the end, I groaned silently and hunkered down in my chair. It turned out the program was on Black History. I pulled a notepad and pen from my purse. And when the hour and a half was over, I wasn’t looking at my watch. I was “pumped” — excited and energized.

After two motivational speakers, a small man introduced as “Little Train” walked on stage. The nickname he’d gotten while playing football at Auburn came back to me. Lionel James was quick and hard to stop. But after hearing his story, I’m convinced the name had a lot to do with attitude.

Remember the “Little Engine That Could?” James grew up in Georgia, living two miles from the nearest neighbor. In eighth grade, he played football and claims he was the worst player on the team. He weighed 90 pounds and couldn’t hold on to a pass. But he started saying, “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can.”