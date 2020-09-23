Belk: He was introduced as ‘Little Train’

I unearthed a small spiral notebook buried in my study.
The circa 1990s’ jottings were in my fast and furious scribbling. I’d gone to an assembly to hear the Auburn Junior High School Symphonic Band. I thought I might sneak out after the music.
When I found out my daughter’s ensemble played at the end, I groaned silently and hunkered down in my chair. It turned out the program was on Black History. I pulled a notepad and pen from my purse. And when the hour and a half was over, I wasn’t looking at my watch. I was “pumped” — excited and energized.
After two motivational speakers, a small man introduced as “Little Train” walked on stage. The nickname he’d gotten while playing football at Auburn came back to me. Lionel James was quick and hard to stop. But after hearing his story, I’m convinced the name had a lot to do with attitude.
Remember the “Little Engine That Could?” James grew up in Georgia, living two miles from the nearest neighbor. In eighth grade, he played football and claims he was the worst player on the team. He weighed 90 pounds and couldn’t hold on to a pass. But he started saying, “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can.”
Alone in the end zone, his big chance came, but the perfectly thrown ball hit his hands and bounced to the ground. James started practicing every day with his dad, mom and sister taking turns throwing him passes. By his senior year, he was so good Auburn offered him a scholarship.
At 5’6”, he won the slot on the team because of good grades and a high SAT score.
Lionel worked hard at Auburn, but upperclassman James Brooks beat him out of the starting lineup. Discouraged, he stormed into assistant coach Bud Casey’s office and said, “I quit.”
Casey picked him up, plunked him in a chair, pointed to a picture on the wall, and asked, “What do you see?”
“A duck floating on the water,” James answered.
“He may be floating on top,” Casey told him, “but under the water, his feet are churning like crazy.”
Lionel stayed on the team and used Casey’s advice to keep a cool head in spite of turmoil going on inside.
His senior year, an accident made Lionel reevaluate his life. While he was running with his best friend, his friend collapsed and died. “I knew I had to have faith in God to get me through this tough time,” he said.
He advised students to pull up their pants, tuck in their shirts, work hard, and get the best education possible. “Above all, don’t use excuses.”
James rushed for 2,068 yards at Auburn and went on to become an NFL All-Pro player with the San Diego Chargers. Before returning to Auburn as a tight ends coach, he taught high school. Later, he took a job with the Kansas City Chiefs coaching running backs.
He thought he could. He thought he could. He thought he could.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
