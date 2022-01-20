Belk: ‘I’m going to move on knowing it’s great to be alive’

What does January hold? Clean calendars. Bare journals. Thoughts of a tumbled, jumbled mass of hopes and dreams.
If only we could glance into a crystal ball. But if we knew the joys and sorrows, the successes and failures, we’d have nothing to anticipate. And, there would be the burden of coming sorrows to bear.
One year has ended, another begins. It’s hard not to ponder a fresh start. Festivities come in different packages. My Creek Indian ancestors celebrated their season of renewal with the Green Corn Ceremony in late summer.
At the time of a full moon, they tried to straighten out their affairs, making resolutions to be better people in the coming year. Past sins were washed away, and all crimes, other than murder, were forgiven. People who were angry with each other became reconciled.
I sometimes get philosophical at the beginning of a new year. When I say philosophical, you might think of Socrates, Kant, Sartre, Nietzsche, or Kierkegaard. My philosophy is not quite that scholarly.
I’m a sucker for quotes — those thoughts that help me look ahead with optimism and a sense of purpose as if I were being inspired by a motivational speaker. Every now and then I need a good challenge. But, when I read the words of James Joyce — “I am tomorrow, or some future day, what I establish today. I am today what I established yesterday or some previous day;” or, Bernie Siegel’s, “Pretend to be who you want to be.” — I get a bit discouraged and start to worry about how to improve myself.
I don’t want to be someone who’s standing knee-deep in a river and dying of thirst. I’d rather have a positive outlook. So, I turn to more encouraging ideas.
In 1906, Margaret Collier Graham wrote, “People need joy quite as much as clothing. Some of them need it far more.”
And in 1935, the editor of the popular magazine “Woman’s Home Companion” said, “Year by year the complexities of this spinning world grow more bewildering, and so each year we need all the more to seek peace and comfort in the joyful simplicities.”
British playwright J.B. Priestly wrote his goals for the coming year in 1949. “Waking in the morning to the smell of coffee, eggs and bacon; reading detective stories in bed; suddenly doing nothing in the middle of the day; buying books; and enjoying, not tolerating, the company of small children.”
The new year has come, ready or not. I could adopt Murphy’s Law that says no matter what you do, it’s probably not going to turn out very well anyway. But, I think Agatha Christie had the right idea. “I like living. I have sometimes been wildly, despairingly, acutely miserable, racked with sorrow, but through it all, I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing.”
I’ve decided to head into 2022 without a single doubt. I’m going to move on knowing it’s great to be alive.