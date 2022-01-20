Belk: ‘I’m going to move on knowing it’s great to be alive’

What does January hold? Clean calendars. Bare journals. Thoughts of a tumbled, jumbled mass of hopes and dreams.

If only we could glance into a crystal ball. But if we knew the joys and sorrows, the successes and failures, we’d have nothing to anticipate. And, there would be the burden of coming sorrows to bear.

One year has ended, another begins. It’s hard not to ponder a fresh start. Festivities come in different packages. My Creek Indian ancestors celebrated their season of renewal with the Green Corn Ceremony in late summer.

At the time of a full moon, they tried to straighten out their affairs, making resolutions to be better people in the coming year. Past sins were washed away, and all crimes, other than murder, were forgiven. People who were angry with each other became reconciled.

I sometimes get philosophical at the beginning of a new year. When I say philosophical, you might think of Socrates, Kant, Sartre, Nietzsche, or Kierkegaard. My philosophy is not quite that scholarly.