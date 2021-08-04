Belk: I miss Mama and her Tender Loving Care

Mama practiced medicine without a license. Her Mothercare plan preceded the Medicare plan by a passel of years. And my sisters and I were the recipients of Tender Loving Care long before pediatricians and psychologists made TLC a slogan.

Mama’s plan used doctors only as a last resort after all the home remedies had failed.

Most mothers-in-residence in the 1950’s practiced folk medicine that was passed down from their own grandmas and mamas — a hodge-podge of collective experiences, hearsay, improvisation and common sense. We were luckier than most, because Mama was a college graduate who could make more educated guesses. She never believed in the therapeutic uses of mustard plaster, garlic and onions, or the idea that anything that made you perspire was good.

When in doubt, before phoning the doctor, she called in her three sisters who were nurses. That was her version of socialized medicine.

Mama nursed us through the mumps, measles, whooping cough and chicken pox, as well as colds and stomachaches.