Belk: I miss the camaraderie of my long ago afternoon walks

Life was much simpler when towns were smaller.
Now that there’s an elementary school near my house, I often find myself thinking about how children get to and from school.
When I head down the driveway to pick up my morning paper, I spot an occasional child trudging up the rise in the road. Cars whiz by using my street as a cut-through detour, avoiding traffic. I worry about the little boy I see wobbling on his bike that’s too big for him, and the tiny girl pushing the shaky scooter with one foot and balancing with the other. If I have an appointment at that early hour, I take side streets, steering clear of the line of cars backed up waiting to turn into the schoolyard.
When I was growing up in Auburn, we called them grammar schools. I lived on North College Street, closer to town. Like most folks then, we were a one-car family. Daddy listened to Paul Harvey news on the AM radio while he drove my sister Jane and me to school, then pulled in the circle, and dropped us off at the front door.
After school, we walked the mile-and-two-tenths home in a little cluster of classmates and neighbors chattering like chickadees happy to be set free.
Now, most children are carted from place to place in cars. I learned that during my own children’s schooldays. I think of those monotonous hours spent behind the steering wheel as the Car Pool Era.
Letting a daughter out in the morning wasn’t nearly as bad as picking her up in the afternoon. I tackled the task by going early, trying to get to the front of the line. I knew I’d have a long wait either way.
I decided I’d rather sit for 30 minutes with my motor turned off instead of idling, elbows bent, holding onto the steering wheel, stopping and starting, my right foot steadily switching back and forth from the accelerator to the brake.
By the time my grandbuddies needed me to pick them up, the carpooling procedure had evolved.
I had a 6 x 12-inch piece of cardboard with their names printed in bold capital letters propped inside the windshield of my minivan. Swarms of children stood randomly in front of the building.
The frazzled looking teacher on pickup duty held a megaphone and called out the names on the closest windshield. Another on-duty teacher walked the child to the car, opened and closed the door. I never saw anybody try to buck the system.
I have to admit I got a lot of reading done during those endless waits, and sometimes I listened to an interesting interview on NPR. But, I wouldn’t want to go back to those carpooling days.
On the other hand, I do miss the camaraderie of my long ago afternoon walks across town. That’s where I learned the skills of conversation and built lasting friendships.