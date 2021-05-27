Belk: I miss the camaraderie of my long ago afternoon walks

Life was much simpler when towns were smaller.

Now that there’s an elementary school near my house, I often find myself thinking about how children get to and from school.

When I head down the driveway to pick up my morning paper, I spot an occasional child trudging up the rise in the road. Cars whiz by using my street as a cut-through detour, avoiding traffic. I worry about the little boy I see wobbling on his bike that’s too big for him, and the tiny girl pushing the shaky scooter with one foot and balancing with the other. If I have an appointment at that early hour, I take side streets, steering clear of the line of cars backed up waiting to turn into the schoolyard.

When I was growing up in Auburn, we called them grammar schools. I lived on North College Street, closer to town. Like most folks then, we were a one-car family. Daddy listened to Paul Harvey news on the AM radio while he drove my sister Jane and me to school, then pulled in the circle, and dropped us off at the front door.

After school, we walked the mile-and-two-tenths home in a little cluster of classmates and neighbors chattering like chickadees happy to be set free.