Belk: ‘I remember the Labor Days of my girlhood’

I woke up this morning to the cheeps and chirps of songbirds outside the window.

When I staggered into the kitchen for a mug of coffee and looked out at my homemade bird feeder, I was surprised to see a black-and-yellow tanager. Just a couple of days before I spotted a tufted titmouse pecking at seeds and a hummingbird not much bigger than a bumblebee darting around the honey suckle vines.

I opened the front door to go grab the newspaper, and a cool breeze blew in. It occurred to me that it’s September. Fall days are on the way.

When I was growing up, Labor Day was the official end of summer. It was a holiday I dreaded, because it meant summer vacation was over, and school started the next day.

Nowadays, school begins weeks before Labor Day, but I still think of it as summer’s end. After Labor Day, summer cookouts turn into Fall tailgating. The night air feels cooler. I won’t take another road trip for a while unless I drive to the mountains to see the orange and yellow leaves.

I don’t dread Labor Day anymore. It’s an easygoing kind of holiday. You don’t give presents. You don’t have to send cards. You don’t have to cook any particular food. In fact, you don’t have to do anything unless you just want to.