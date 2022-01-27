Belk: I sometimes crave a bit of peace

I’m not sure why I sometimes crave quiet. Why do I long for lots of alone time?

It’s hard to explain this need for peace and solitude. Maybe if more of us admitted how important it is to have silence, there would be more tranquil places. These days, noise is the norm, and we’re shy about asking someone to lower the volume.

I remember when smoking was tolerated at all costs. Men smoked cigars in elevators, and we thought it would be rude to ask them to refrain. Back then puffing on a cigarette was tolerated almost anywhere.

Now, folks don’t hesitate to ask a smoker to “go outside” or “put it out.” We might even stretch the truth, saying “I’m allergic.” But you can hardly say, “Could you turn down the dial? I’m allergic to noise.” And a person might not understand if you said, “I need to think.”

I envy those who are able to tune out the world. I’ve never learned how to do that. Suggestions from friends trying to help don’t work for me. They tell me to imagine a serene spot and travel there. I smile and easily picture my favorite places.