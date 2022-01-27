Belk: I sometimes crave a bit of peace

I’m not sure why I sometimes crave quiet. Why do I long for lots of alone time?
It’s hard to explain this need for peace and solitude. Maybe if more of us admitted how important it is to have silence, there would be more tranquil places. These days, noise is the norm, and we’re shy about asking someone to lower the volume.
I remember when smoking was tolerated at all costs. Men smoked cigars in elevators, and we thought it would be rude to ask them to refrain. Back then puffing on a cigarette was tolerated almost anywhere.
Now, folks don’t hesitate to ask a smoker to “go outside” or “put it out.” We might even stretch the truth, saying “I’m allergic.” But you can hardly say, “Could you turn down the dial? I’m allergic to noise.” And a person might not understand if you said, “I need to think.”
I envy those who are able to tune out the world. I’ve never learned how to do that. Suggestions from friends trying to help don’t work for me. They tell me to imagine a serene spot and travel there. I smile and easily picture my favorite places.
My first image takes me to Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park. In my mind, I’m skipping a flat rock over the water, counting the hops. Then I imagine myself in Virginia at the Christchurch School waterfront. I’m sitting on the end of the dock, dangling my bare feet, scooping a soft-shell crab out of the brackish Rappahannock River. Or, I’m riding Fog, my gray pony, up and down woodsy trails at Conway’s Stable on Wire Road. But the phone rings and I’m jarred back to the rambunctious world.
Where can a person go for a bit of peace? I’m lucky to have a study where I can shut myself away to write. But I find distractions there too. My iPhone dings and pings its various alerts, telling me I have a new text or email. A muffler-deficient Mustang roars by, and a timer beeps, reminding me of banana muffins baking in the oven.
Occasionally, those who are desperate for quiet can be ingenious. Hemingway found cozy cafés where the owner didn’t mind him hanging around. Writer Jean Kerr lived in a New York City apartment with a houseful of kids when she wrote her book, “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies.” She spent early morning hours in her parked car scribbling on a legal pad. And Claire Cook, penned “Must Love Dogs,” in the family minivan while her kids were at soccer practice.
I don’t remember worrying about quiet spots when I was a little girl. Good times involved noise — running with abandon through the piney woods with my sister Jane, or clanking along Auburn sidewalks on roller skates.
Nowadays, I wish there were maps showing paths to destinations of solitude. Poet W. H. Auden mentioned “a map of my planet.” My world atlas would include plenty of succulent secret gardens.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.