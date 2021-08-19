Belk: I wish I had asked Mama more about those days

Mama was the highest paid employee in Barbour County in the late 1930s. At least, that’s what Daddy said.

I wish I’d had the sense to ask Mama more about those days before I was born. But, she was never one to talk about herself. Every now and then one of my older sisters would ask her, “Why don’t you ever make peanut butter soup anymore?”

She’d laugh and say something like, “I lost the recipe,” and they’d join together whining, “It was our favorite.”

Mama never made peanut butter soup in my lifetime, but I knew the recipe came from a job she had during the Depression, delivering bulk surplus food to needy families in the county. Once a month each family received enough provisions to last until the next visit if they followed the recipes she shared.

“They were hungry,” Mama told me. “I know they ate every bit of it the first few days.”

The one recipe Mama did save from that time was potato soup, a treat she made on special occasions and when we were sick. I have a feeling Mama didn’t care for peanut butter soup, but like the rest of us, loved the thick, creamy potato variety.