Belk: I wish I had asked Mama more about those days

Mama was the highest paid employee in Barbour County in the late 1930s. At least, that’s what Daddy said.
I wish I’d had the sense to ask Mama more about those days before I was born. But, she was never one to talk about herself. Every now and then one of my older sisters would ask her, “Why don’t you ever make peanut butter soup anymore?”
She’d laugh and say something like, “I lost the recipe,” and they’d join together whining, “It was our favorite.”
Mama never made peanut butter soup in my lifetime, but I knew the recipe came from a job she had during the Depression, delivering bulk surplus food to needy families in the county. Once a month each family received enough provisions to last until the next visit if they followed the recipes she shared.
“They were hungry,” Mama told me. “I know they ate every bit of it the first few days.”
The one recipe Mama did save from that time was potato soup, a treat she made on special occasions and when we were sick. I have a feeling Mama didn’t care for peanut butter soup, but like the rest of us, loved the thick, creamy potato variety.
When I was older, I learned that her job had been with the WPA. All I knew about the project was that John Boy’s Grandma and Grandpa on the TV show “The Waltons” thought it was bad, a kind of socialism. But, I figured if Mama did it, it had to be okay.
A couple of years ago, I found out that like most simple stories, this one had a longer version.
The WPA (Works Progress Administration) was one of President Roosevelt’s New Deal plans. During the Depression, the WPA Home Aid Project hired college-educated women with degrees in Home Economics to head up county agencies.
Mama had excellent academic credentials and teaching experience from Huntingdon College, specializing in nutrition. Mama became the Barbour County supervisor and was in charge of 25 women who helped distribute surplus farm supplies, large quantities of potatoes, peanuts, cheese and other foods, along with recipes to rural, malnourished families. Sixteen white and nine African-American volunteers assisted her, visiting the low-income families, teaching the basics of cooking, nutrition, housekeeping and childcare.
While Mama worked for the WPA, Daddy was a plant manager at Cowikee Mill in Eufaula. He had grown up as a “lint head” in the textile mill village on the south side of Eufaula. After he graduated from API on a Birmingham News scholarship, he went back as an assistant manager where he had cleaned the looms on Saturdays as a boy, standing on a box.
You might think a man back then wouldn’t brag that his wife had a job making more than he did. But, he was proud of her, and I’m sure they were happy to have the extra money.