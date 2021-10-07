Belk: I wouldn’t change a single thing about them

Back when my favorite exotic drink was Nehi Strawberry, I didn’t know I was living a charmed and sheltered life.

These days I hear friends tell tales of mothers, grandmothers and aunts. Those women were gin-drinking, three-pack-a-day Camel smokers whose bawdy talk could make the hairs rise up on your neck.

I never knew my grandmothers. Mama and her six sisters were my whole encyclopedia of women. I was protected from talk of murder trials and back room abortions. My teetotaling family harbored no moonshiners. While others give accounts of aunts with cigarettes dangling from ruby-red lips, I never saw a woman smoking a cigarette, except in the movies.

I picture my childhood self, sitting on “Aint” Mary’s back porch eating lemon ice-milk out of a big blue cut-glass bowl. There were no hushed voices passing along the latest gossip. No opening up locked trunks to let out secrets. No hints of scandal. I never heard “Ran off with…” “Born out of wedlock…” “Caught them down by…” or “Run out of town…”

And even though my kinfolk might seem dull and ho-hum, I wouldn’t change a single thing about Mama and my aunts.