Belk: In travel writing, the people make the narrative more interesting

I wonder what people who travel strictly for pleasure do on vacations.

My daughter, Emily, and I take all our trips with our friends from Chattooga Gym. We’ve gone all over performing, competing and participating in workshops. After 10 years of these working vacations with Special Needs athletes, teenage unified partners and parents, I can’t imagine any other kind of trip.

John Steinbeck describes our Chattooga trips in “Travels with Charley” when he says, “A journey has personality, temperament, individuality, uniqueness. No two are alike.”

I’ve found that whether a landscape is bleak or beautiful, it doesn’t mean much to me until a person walks into it. How the person acts in that place is what interests me. And, in my case, we take our own cast of characters into the mix.

One of the hardest acts in travel writing is to show the daily life of the place with freshness and humor. And that’s done by giving us a close look at the people.