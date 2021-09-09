Belk: In travel writing, the people make the narrative more interesting

I wonder what people who travel strictly for pleasure do on vacations.
My daughter, Emily, and I take all our trips with our friends from Chattooga Gym. We’ve gone all over performing, competing and participating in workshops. After 10 years of these working vacations with Special Needs athletes, teenage unified partners and parents, I can’t imagine any other kind of trip.
John Steinbeck describes our Chattooga trips in “Travels with Charley” when he says, “A journey has personality, temperament, individuality, uniqueness. No two are alike.”
I’ve found that whether a landscape is bleak or beautiful, it doesn’t mean much to me until a person walks into it. How the person acts in that place is what interests me. And, in my case, we take our own cast of characters into the mix.
One of the hardest acts in travel writing is to show the daily life of the place with freshness and humor. And that’s done by giving us a close look at the people.
Collin Turnbull’s “The Forest People” and Elizabeth Marshall Thomas’ “The Harmless People” are beautifully penned anthropological ethnographies. Turnbull spent three years in the Ituri Forest with the Mbuti Pygmies, and Thomas was one of the first Westerners to live with the Bushmen of the Kalahri desert. Their experiences with two African nomadic hunting-gathering clans show the cultures of primitive people adapting in different environments. Although the narratives carry us along in the context of place, both are delightful to read, because we find out what happened there.
Some of the best travel writing turns up in fiction. In Evelyn Waugh’s “Scoop,” a London newspaper mistakenly sends its nature correspondent to a feudal African country to cover an outlandish war. And no writer has caught the underside of Los Angeles better than Raymond Chandler in his private-eye novels.
It’s always the people that make the narrative most interesting. When I think about Steinbeck’s novels set in Monterey, California, I still see, smell and taste the coastal setting. But it’s Doc, Hazel, Fauna and a gang of social-outcaste philosophers that bring “Cannery Row’s” setting to life.
Countless memoirs are labeled travel writing. Peter Mayle’s “A Year in Provence” shows in his witty, warmhearted account, the landscape as well as the local events and customs in a French village through the colorful characters he meets.
Beryl Markham’s “West with the Night” and Isak Dinesen’s “Out of Africa” could be called travel writing, but they’re more about people than they are about places. And Rumer Godden will make you believe you’ve made the journey to New Delhi when Una and her sister Hal are summoned to live in that Indian city.
I’m usually stumped for a good answer when someone asks me about a trip I’ve taken with my friends from Chattooga Gym. I know they’re looking for a description of mountains or beaches. But the first thing that comes to mind is the folks I travel with and the people I meet.