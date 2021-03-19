Belk: ‘It’s something worth remembering’

“It’s Germans!” People called out. Not Japanese after all, but German soldiers captured in Tunisia.

The enemy troops looked around talking and joking. Their unwashed faces were relaxed as they lined up to march single-file to the stockade area enclosed by a double barbed-wire fence and guard towers. Hundreds of U. S. Army personnel stood by to assume their watch under the command of Colonel Cronander.

Reporters were allowed to visit the POW camp, but they couldn’t talk to the prisoners. An exclusive interview with the Colonel was granted a Bulletin reporter.

The commandant said the war prisoners appeared to be “carefree and not in the least worried over their plight.” They expressed total surprise that New York City hadn’t been demolished by Nazi bombs as Hitler had told them. And they were puzzled when they learned the Japanese hadn’t wiped out our Navy.

He said, cigarettes and chocolate excited the greatest interest in them, adding, “I don’t believe I ever saw a bunch of men crave chewing gum like these prisoners.” He said they were one of the most religious groups of men he ever saw, and they loved to sing, especially their native folk songs.