Belk: ‘It’s something worth remembering’

June 3, 1943. Enemy troops rode special trains into Opelika. Townsfolk left their chores unfinished and headed for the depot. They wanted a firsthand peek at the Japanese who were coming to occupy the Opelika Internment Camp.
Rumors had been scattering for three months, since the federal government turned 840 Lee County acres into a military reservation two miles outside of town. While the compound was under construction, people said captured Japanese soldiers would be incarcerated at Camp Opelika.
Some folks drove. Others cut across fields and streets, running or walking fast, taking various shortcuts. The afternoon sun was hot, and there was plenty of humidity in the still air.
School had turned out for the summer, and teenagers watched impatiently. Old men shuffled to the spot by the track shielding their eyes from the glare. Women held onto small children, worried that the enemy might pose a threat.
While they waited, the chatter focused on the war. There didn’t seem to be an end in sight if the newspaper accounts were to be believed. Most didn’t fully understand the war. They only knew that they’d be glad to see the fighting over and their own boys coming home.
At last the long train chugged into the station, squealed and clanked to a stop, then gave a huge hissing sigh. The doors opened and swarms of war prisoners clambered down the steps.
“It’s Germans!” People called out. Not Japanese after all, but German soldiers captured in Tunisia.
The enemy troops looked around talking and joking. Their unwashed faces were relaxed as they lined up to march single-file to the stockade area enclosed by a double barbed-wire fence and guard towers. Hundreds of U. S. Army personnel stood by to assume their watch under the command of Colonel Cronander.
Reporters were allowed to visit the POW camp, but they couldn’t talk to the prisoners. An exclusive interview with the Colonel was granted a Bulletin reporter.
The commandant said the war prisoners appeared to be “carefree and not in the least worried over their plight.” They expressed total surprise that New York City hadn’t been demolished by Nazi bombs as Hitler had told them. And they were puzzled when they learned the Japanese hadn’t wiped out our Navy.
He said, cigarettes and chocolate excited the greatest interest in them, adding, “I don’t believe I ever saw a bunch of men crave chewing gum like these prisoners.” He said they were one of the most religious groups of men he ever saw, and they loved to sing, especially their native folk songs.
For two-and-a-half years the men worked the camp’s 500-acre farm. One thousand four-hundred and seven prisoners received “graduation certificates” in classes taught by other prisoners. They formed a 32-piece orchestra, a theatrical club and a sports program. Their softball team was beaten by Opelika High School’s team at the stadium.