Belk: It was the beginning of American’s reverence for the open road

Before interstate highways, there were just plain roads. Most of them started with Paleo-Indians footpaths going through the thickets. And those turned into horse-and-wagon trails.

The Old Federal Road, designed in 1803 as a postal route, stretched through Creek territory in lower Alabama. By 1805, a second Federal Road, called the “Georgia Road,” headed north into Cherokee lands connecting Savannah to Knoxville.

The first federally funded road, the National Road, started six years later. A major transportation route in early America, it stretched from Maryland to Illinois. A steady stream of pioneers moved westward along that trail. But roads as we think of them today started with the invention of automobiles. At first, cars used the same paths meant for buggies, and that made for rugged, bumpy traveling.

Novels set in the early 1900s tell about driving on those primitive trails. The narrator in Faulkner’s “The Reivers” describes the emergency gear in his grandfather’s car: “The smell-tight five-gallon gasoline can, the funnel and chamois strainer in the toolbox with the tire tools and jack and wrenches that came with the car, and the lantern and axe and shovel and coil of barbed wire and the block and tackle, along with the tin bucket to fill the radiator when we passed creeks.”