Belk: It was the beginning of American’s reverence for the open road

Before interstate highways, there were just plain roads. Most of them started with Paleo-Indians footpaths going through the thickets. And those turned into horse-and-wagon trails.
The Old Federal Road, designed in 1803 as a postal route, stretched through Creek territory in lower Alabama. By 1805, a second Federal Road, called the “Georgia Road,” headed north into Cherokee lands connecting Savannah to Knoxville.
The first federally funded road, the National Road, started six years later. A major transportation route in early America, it stretched from Maryland to Illinois. A steady stream of pioneers moved westward along that trail. But roads as we think of them today started with the invention of automobiles. At first, cars used the same paths meant for buggies, and that made for rugged, bumpy traveling.
Novels set in the early 1900s tell about driving on those primitive trails. The narrator in Faulkner’s “The Reivers” describes the emergency gear in his grandfather’s car: “The smell-tight five-gallon gasoline can, the funnel and chamois strainer in the toolbox with the tire tools and jack and wrenches that came with the car, and the lantern and axe and shovel and coil of barbed wire and the block and tackle, along with the tin bucket to fill the radiator when we passed creeks.”
When it was clear that cars were here to stay, new roads were made, their surfaces paved with blacktop. That was the beginning of American’s reverence for the open road. They took to the roadway in cars, trucks, trailers, motorcycles and busses.
Civil engineers designed and built U.S. Highways. Route 66 ran east and west, and U. S. Highway 17 meandered up the east coast. State and county highways branched out like arteries in all directions. Along the highways, full-service gas stations, motels and restaurants sprang up.
In 1957, the first interstate highway was constructed. Then bridges and tunnels and complex interchanges.
In my growing up days, all the roads we traveled on were the two-lane kind. It was hard to find a handy restaurant along the way, so Mama packed sandwiches, deviled eggs and Toll House cookies. Daddy would pull the Ford off the highway, and we’d spread a quilt on a grassy bank for a picnic.
As a graduate student in Atlanta, I made lots of trips back and forth to Auburn. I-85 was in it beginning stages then, and every 20 miles or so, I’d have to change from I-85 onto Highway 29 again.
Nowadays we can go just about anywhere on a multi-lane highway. If we get stuck for a few miles on a two-lane road, we complain. We grumble about the price of gas. And most folks love to hate the “Georgia Road” that turned into a 12-lane, pretzel shaped configuration going through and around Atlanta.
Charles Kuralt said, “Thanks to the Interstate Highway System it is now possible to travel across the country without seeing anything.”