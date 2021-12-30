Belk: Life isn’t as simple when you go grocery shopping

I’ve decided to go back to school. No kidding. This time I’m going for a degree in Food Selection.

I know it sounds ridiculous, but I’ve developed Sensory Overload Syndrome. Whenever I make my way down the grocery store aisles, I’m overwhelmed with the number of products. My grocery list says cereal, but the shelves — starting at my ankles and rising way above my arm-reach — are packed with a myriad of boxes. My symptoms kick in: rapid pulse, blurred vision, confusion and agitation.

It seems life was so simple when I was a pigtailed girl. We shopped at the A&P on North Gay and South-Side Grocery on South Gay where the brands of cereal could be counted on the fingers of my chubby fists. Rice Crispies, Corn Flakes, Grape Nut Flakes (which I thought were Great Nut Flakes) Cheerios, Wheaties and Raisin Bran.

Nowadays, we’ve added six kinds of Raisin Bran and Corn Flakes, plus the new stuff — Golden Grahams, Fruit Loops, Life, Trix, Oat Squares and on and on ad nauseam. I stand back and survey the stock until my eyes cross.