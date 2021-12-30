Belk: Life isn’t as simple when you go grocery shopping

I’ve decided to go back to school. No kidding. This time I’m going for a degree in Food Selection.
I know it sounds ridiculous, but I’ve developed Sensory Overload Syndrome. Whenever I make my way down the grocery store aisles, I’m overwhelmed with the number of products. My grocery list says cereal, but the shelves — starting at my ankles and rising way above my arm-reach — are packed with a myriad of boxes. My symptoms kick in: rapid pulse, blurred vision, confusion and agitation.
It seems life was so simple when I was a pigtailed girl. We shopped at the A&P on North Gay and South-Side Grocery on South Gay where the brands of cereal could be counted on the fingers of my chubby fists. Rice Crispies, Corn Flakes, Grape Nut Flakes (which I thought were Great Nut Flakes) Cheerios, Wheaties and Raisin Bran.
Nowadays, we’ve added six kinds of Raisin Bran and Corn Flakes, plus the new stuff — Golden Grahams, Fruit Loops, Life, Trix, Oat Squares and on and on ad nauseam. I stand back and survey the stock until my eyes cross.
Finally, I spot the cereal on my list — Great Value Blueberry Corn Flakes with yogurt covered macadamia nuts and dates. It’s on the top shelf 15 inches above my grasp. I look left and right, and if there’s no tall person to help and nobody watching, I push aside packets on the bottom ledge and hoist myself up within reach.
It’s not just searching for cereal that produces sensory overload. Even something as simple as milk comes in a variety of forms. There are half-pints, pints, quarts, half gallons and gallons. Skim, one-percent, two-percent and whole. Chocolate, strawberry and buttermilk, again whole or low-fat — lactose free, soy and Sweet Acidophilus.
Orange juice comes with added calcium, extra pulp, no pulp and extra Vitamin C, E, or A. You can buy it in cardboard cartons, plastic jugs or concentrated and frozen in tubes — small, medium or large. And orange drinks that contain no fruit juice are packaged in containers identical to the 100 percent juice.
Eggs can be bought brown, white or spotted; small, medium, large, extra-large or jumbo. When I open a carton of large browns, they are about the size of a stunted wren’s eggs.
I creep along the bread aisle looking, literally high and low, through white, wheat, white-wheat, multigrain and extra fiber for my Nature’s Own Honey Wheat with no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup.
Once I make it to the checkout line, I’m exhausted and bewildered. But there’s one more decision I have to make. Do I pay with cash, check, or plastic — credit or debit? I won’t even mention combing the parking lot searching for my Hyundai. It makes me wonder if road rage is a trait found mostly in folks driving home from the grocery store.