Belk: ‘My biggest dilemma can be said simply on a T-shirt’

I came from a family of readers. Mama and her six sisters loved nothing more than a good book, and that DNA was passed along to me.

My evolutionary journey began in West Point, Georgia, with a few Rand McNally Junior Elf books. “The Taxi That Hurried,” “Peter Pat and the Policeman” and “The Puppy that Found a Home” became as tattered and torn as “The Velveteen Rabbit” from so much loving.

I’ve been told that when I was 2 my sister came in the room and found me perched in my little red rocker engrossed in a picture book I was holding upside down. And, I told her matter-of-factly, “Get out, Beth, I’m reading.”

I took weekend walks across the Chattahoochee River Bridge with my sisters to the Hawkes Library. Those were the days of wooden card catalogues and signing our names on Library of Congress cards. The library lady sat behind the desk in her wheelchair and stamped each book.

After we moved to Auburn, I graduated to chapter books. Mama took me to the Mollie Hollifield Jones Library on North Gay to browse, choose and check out. My first was a Lou Gehrig biography, and I’ve been reading ravenously ever since.