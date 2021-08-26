Belk: My love for dogs is unconditional

It’s a miracle that I grew up in a house full of dogs. Daddy was allergic to all the canine breeds, but he insisted we have them. And he believed that if you didn’t keep your dog inside, you shouldn’t have one.

Mama was raised in a home that hated and feared dogs. Years before she was born, 6-year-old Emory, the sixth-born of 12 children, was bitten by a rabid stray that wondered up while he played on the front porch. He died an agonizing and painful death. So Mama had learned to be a cat lover, but by the time I was born, she’d become a convert.

During my early years, we had a Chow, three Cocker Spaniels and a white German Shepherd. Later, we added a couple of stray hounds that showed up in the back yard and refused to leave. And ever since, I’ve had an unconditional love for dogs.

I overheard a young mother surrounded by preschoolers ask a friend, “Why are dogs so easy to love?” The friend’s quick response was, “They don’t talk.”

But, of course, they do communicate. During my lifetime as a fan of dogs, you might say I’ve become a bit bilingual, learning how to interpret dog-speak. Dogs have their own language. Howls, yowls, barks and baying. Whines, squeaks and whimpers. Yelps — higher pitched than barks — panting and sighs.