Belk: My love for dogs is unconditional

It’s a miracle that I grew up in a house full of dogs. Daddy was allergic to all the canine breeds, but he insisted we have them. And he believed that if you didn’t keep your dog inside, you shouldn’t have one.
Mama was raised in a home that hated and feared dogs. Years before she was born, 6-year-old Emory, the sixth-born of 12 children, was bitten by a rabid stray that wondered up while he played on the front porch. He died an agonizing and painful death. So Mama had learned to be a cat lover, but by the time I was born, she’d become a convert.
During my early years, we had a Chow, three Cocker Spaniels and a white German Shepherd. Later, we added a couple of stray hounds that showed up in the back yard and refused to leave. And ever since, I’ve had an unconditional love for dogs.
I overheard a young mother surrounded by preschoolers ask a friend, “Why are dogs so easy to love?” The friend’s quick response was, “They don’t talk.”
But, of course, they do communicate. During my lifetime as a fan of dogs, you might say I’ve become a bit bilingual, learning how to interpret dog-speak. Dogs have their own language. Howls, yowls, barks and baying. Whines, squeaks and whimpers. Yelps — higher pitched than barks — panting and sighs.
Rufus M., another wandering mutt who came to live with us, was mostly Basenji, a breed that doesn’t bark. Rufus was smaller than a true Basenji, but he had the other common traits of those African hounds — the pointed muzzle with a perpetual face-splitting grin, pricked ears and a tightly curled tail. His only language was sighing.
Since then, all my canine companions have been the yelping, howling, barking, whining kind. And there was Little Miss Muffet, my first Miniature Schnauzer. She came from a long line of highbred pedigrees in Albemarle County, Virginia. But every time she finished eating, she gave one loud, long Archie Bunker burp.
Sometimes I think about movie and TV canine stars from my growing up days. Rin-Tin-Tin, Roy Roger’s dog Bullet and Lassie. I was amazed that those dog’s friends and neighbors could interpret their language and could make the dog understand everything they were saying as well. Things like, “Lassie go into town, find the sheriff, and tell him to meet us at the schoolhouse.”
I’ve never had a dog like that. But I don’t mind. Most of my nights have been two-dog nights.
I didn’t wait around for cold weather. I loved climbing into bed and turning out the light with my two mismatched rescue dogs at my feet. Sweet, lovable Chopper, a Toy Fox Terrier/ Rat Terrier mix, and funny, goofy Trina, half rough-coat Jack Russel Terrier, half-beagle. The last sounds I heard were Chopper’s yawn and sigh and the thwack of Trina’s long tail against the mattress. And for that moment, all seemed right with the world.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.