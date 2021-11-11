Belk: My love of baseball started when I was young

When my memory bumps into my present, as it sometimes does, I visit the stomping grounds of my past.

As I sprawled on the loveseat, head on one arm, feet on the other watching the Atlanta Braves become the baseball champions of the world, I strolled down the streets of my youth.

My love of the game started when I was a barefoot girl playing catch with my sister Jane during the daylight hours and hunched over the AM radio at night listening to the Brooklyn Dodgers. I followed the careers of Roy Campanella and Peewee Reese for most of the 1950s, but it was a casual love affair. And, I never imagined that someday I’d sit in the bleachers watching a big league game.

But in the late 1960s, I moved to Atlanta, not long after the Braves came to town, and I followed the team with a vengeance. I listened to their games every day from start to finish on the kitchen radio, and sometimes I went to the stadium.