Belk: My summers were always the time of my life

“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” This passage is from the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes.
I hope it’s not irreverent for me to say that as I reflect on the summers of my growing up days, I see the months as a sacred season of my childhood — that time of year when you could kick off your shoes and just be a kid.
No wakeup call. No peer pressure. No rigid routine. And, as we used to chant walking home on the last day of school, “No more homework, no more books, no more teachers’ dirty looks.”
When I was a little girl, I lived for summer vacation. I skipped home that final day, and shed my shoes as easily as a mare sloughs off her winter coat. And by the first of July, my feet were so tough I could have walked through slivers of RC Cola bottles without feeling a prickle.
While friends packed to go to the beach, my family cruised down highway 29 to our rock cabin on the Chattahoochee River. My sister Jane and I spent luxurious mornings picking blackberries and riding pretend paint ponies along the riverbank. Sambo, our Cocker Spaniel, merrily tagged along in frisky leaps and bounds. Later, we’d float in our child-size pool until our suntanned bodies resembled plump prunes.
As soon as we finished lunch, we trudged down the slope to our one-room rock house that Daddy built us and rested to the sound of a humming fan that swayed from side to side, struggling to rearrange the hot air and keep the flies at bay. I read my first chapter books during some of those siestas. That started my love affair with the written word.
In the summer, I bonded with relatives. I’d stay a week in Montgomery at Aunt Jenny’s white two-story house in the shade of graceful old Chinaberry trees. Then I headed to Eufaula to Aunt Louise’s gray-green stucco house with the long swing on her front porch. That’s when I discovered the joy of writing and receiving letters.
Back on the river, we had a family reunions during those hot days. It wasn’t for a special holiday like the Fourth of July or Labor Day. The occasion was simply getting together with Mama’s sisters and their families.
As the youngest of five children, I learned about schooldays early. Mama said that when I was 2 years old and she made it clear that I should be nice to a neighbor I didn’t like, I told her, “I don’t have to do anything but live and die and go to school.” And, I’m sure I knew even then that you didn’t go to school in the summertime.
My summers changed as I got older. There were trips to the beach, a week at Pine Mountain State Park for band camp, and parties at Lake Martin with friends. It was always the time of my life.
