Belk: My summers were always the time of my life

“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” This passage is from the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes.

I hope it’s not irreverent for me to say that as I reflect on the summers of my growing up days, I see the months as a sacred season of my childhood — that time of year when you could kick off your shoes and just be a kid.

No wakeup call. No peer pressure. No rigid routine. And, as we used to chant walking home on the last day of school, “No more homework, no more books, no more teachers’ dirty looks.”

When I was a little girl, I lived for summer vacation. I skipped home that final day, and shed my shoes as easily as a mare sloughs off her winter coat. And by the first of July, my feet were so tough I could have walked through slivers of RC Cola bottles without feeling a prickle.

While friends packed to go to the beach, my family cruised down highway 29 to our rock cabin on the Chattahoochee River. My sister Jane and I spent luxurious mornings picking blackberries and riding pretend paint ponies along the riverbank. Sambo, our Cocker Spaniel, merrily tagged along in frisky leaps and bounds. Later, we’d float in our child-size pool until our suntanned bodies resembled plump prunes.