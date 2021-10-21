Belk: Need evidence that college football has changed? Look at the temple that Jordan-Hare Stadium has become

All the recent football news started me thinking about Babylonian temples. That’s right—Babylonian temples.
Take the Temple of Inanna. This temple built to honor Inanna, the goddess of love, started out the size of a small home. It was rebuilt seven times, each time becoming bigger and more elaborate. The final structure, completed about 2030 BC, was the size of a football field.
The evolution of the temple reminds me of the metamorphosis of Jordan-Hare Stadium. The first Auburn team took the field against the University of Georgia in 1892. It was a game played by students for students.
Coach George Petrie had the boys practice on the drill field, and the Tigers played their games at Drake Field located behind the present day Haley Center. There were a couple of bleachers for the fans.
In 1939, Auburn’s Stadium was built with 7,500 seats. Ten years later, the seating capacity increased to 21,500, and the facility was renamed Cliff Hare Stadium in honor of the retired dean of the School of Chemistry. There were two more additions in the ‘50s and another in the ‘60s. In 1970, the stadium became a complete bowl, seating 61,261 fans. This time it was renamed Jordan-Hare Stadium, to recognize Coach Jordan.
With other additions in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Jordan-Hare Stadium became one of the biggest football venues in the country seating 85,000 rabid, screaming bodies. And, now we have the Jumbotron.
As the stadium has been transformed, the game has changed too. It’s become a sport played by athletes who also go to school, not by students who also play football.
These days, university students are a minority in the stadium. Football has become big business catering to wealthy non-students. And fans’ hostile hatred of opposing teams is rampant.
I saw a 365-day “I Hate Alabama” calendar in a bookstore. For every day of the year, there’s a different reason to hate the University of Alabama. OK, so I smiled when I saw it, until I spotted a 365-day “I Hate Auburn” calendar. That wasn’t funny.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not some grouch who doesn’t like football. I was the little girl who put Shug Jordan on a pedestal high above Santa Claus. I was the teenager who hit an Alabama fan with an umbrella at Legion Field. And I’m the retired instructor who taught more than 60 AU football players from James Joseph and Dameyune Craig to Jason Campbell and Carnell Williams. But, I hope I’ve changed more than my clothes over the years.
A recent headline announced, “Deadly Game: Argument over Alabama-Texas A&M game ends in fatal shooting.”
Terry Bowden once said, “Every single person in the State of Alabama lives and dies with the Auburn-Alabama game.” And Bear Bryant put it this way: “Anyone who lives in the State of Alabama and doesn’t like football oughta get out.”