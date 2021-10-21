Belk: Need evidence that college football has changed? Look at the temple that Jordan-Hare Stadium has become

All the recent football news started me thinking about Babylonian temples. That’s right—Babylonian temples.

Take the Temple of Inanna. This temple built to honor Inanna, the goddess of love, started out the size of a small home. It was rebuilt seven times, each time becoming bigger and more elaborate. The final structure, completed about 2030 BC, was the size of a football field.

The evolution of the temple reminds me of the metamorphosis of Jordan-Hare Stadium. The first Auburn team took the field against the University of Georgia in 1892. It was a game played by students for students.

Coach George Petrie had the boys practice on the drill field, and the Tigers played their games at Drake Field located behind the present day Haley Center. There were a couple of bleachers for the fans.

In 1939, Auburn’s Stadium was built with 7,500 seats. Ten years later, the seating capacity increased to 21,500, and the facility was renamed Cliff Hare Stadium in honor of the retired dean of the School of Chemistry. There were two more additions in the ‘50s and another in the ‘60s. In 1970, the stadium became a complete bowl, seating 61,261 fans. This time it was renamed Jordan-Hare Stadium, to recognize Coach Jordan.