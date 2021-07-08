Belk: Not all of my childhood memories are good

Most of us spend our lives jarring along in jerks and starts like an old stick-shift Ford. Seems we’re always trying to make time go at a different pace as if it were a stubborn pony.

When I was 5, there was nothing I wanted more than to be 10. But once I reached 10, 13 became the goal. And as a 13-year-old, I couldn’t wait to be 16.

You know the rest of the story. Sixteen-year-olds want to be 18. Eighteen-year-olds crave being 21. And somewhere around 25, the process is reversed, and we’d love to be younger. We wish our body could be just like it was at 21, but we want to hang on to whatever wisdom we’ve gained since that quarter-century birthday.

When I rummage around in the past, I tend to remember the good stuff. Ten-cent matinees at the Tiger Theater. Mama climbing the stairs to put her cool hand on my forehead and read to me when I was sick. Eating a slab of coconut cream pie at the Kopper Kettle or a chili dog at Dari-Delite, totally unaware of artery-clogging fat. Going barefoot from May to September.

But sometimes I think about Mr. Guthrey, my high school physics teacher. He liked to point out that there were plenty of bad old days. And he was right. There are lots of lousy memories I’ve stashed in the back-forty of my mind.