Belk: Not all of my childhood memories are good

Most of us spend our lives jarring along in jerks and starts like an old stick-shift Ford. Seems we’re always trying to make time go at a different pace as if it were a stubborn pony.
When I was 5, there was nothing I wanted more than to be 10. But once I reached 10, 13 became the goal. And as a 13-year-old, I couldn’t wait to be 16.
You know the rest of the story. Sixteen-year-olds want to be 18. Eighteen-year-olds crave being 21. And somewhere around 25, the process is reversed, and we’d love to be younger. We wish our body could be just like it was at 21, but we want to hang on to whatever wisdom we’ve gained since that quarter-century birthday.
When I rummage around in the past, I tend to remember the good stuff. Ten-cent matinees at the Tiger Theater. Mama climbing the stairs to put her cool hand on my forehead and read to me when I was sick. Eating a slab of coconut cream pie at the Kopper Kettle or a chili dog at Dari-Delite, totally unaware of artery-clogging fat. Going barefoot from May to September.
But sometimes I think about Mr. Guthrey, my high school physics teacher. He liked to point out that there were plenty of bad old days. And he was right. There are lots of lousy memories I’ve stashed in the back-forty of my mind.
When I was a little pig-tailed girl, a health department nurse would come to the school once a year to give shots. The building reeked of rubbing alcohol. Waiting in line, I’d hear rumors that a needle had broken off in somebody’s arm, and everybody swore that this year the needles were bigger than ever.
And it just wasn’t fair that girls had to wear dresses to school. Even in the dead of winter there was no mercy. In the bitter cold, we could wear blue jeans under a dreary cotton dress, but as soon as we got inside the building, it was straight to the cloakroom to shed the denim pants like molting reptiles.
There was no such thing as central air-conditioning in the bad old days. Most families had plug-in fans that groaned as they swung back and forth stirring the sticky air. After supper, we’d sit on the porch, slap mosquitoes and push the muggy air back and forth with hand-held cardboard fans that advertised Howard’s Amoco or South Side Grocery.
When my family finally got a television set, we could only pick up three channels. With an awkward antenna on the roof and tin-foil-draped rabbit ears perched on the set, there was still more snow than you’d see spending Christmas in Gatlinburg.
Even though it’s fun to dredge up the good times, I have to admit some childhood memories stink.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.