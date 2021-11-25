Belk: One of my five senses kicks in calling up a pleasant moment

I catch a glance of my hair in the mirror and notice salt winning the race with pepper.
On busy days, I feel like Calamity Jane riding shotgun on a runaway stagecoach with a pack of Apaches close behind. So, I’ve given up thinking about the past, but it hasn’t given up on me. It comes uninvited, without warning. Memories have a way of floating into my consciousness at odd moments.
When I’m longing for an adventure, I picture a young Margaret Mead sailing for Samoa or Jane Goodall leaning against a Tanzanian tree recording the behavior of chimpanzee families. But a rainy summer afternoon or a cold winter evening sitting by a fire can provide me with adventures on the wings of memory.
If I tried to conjure up the best moments of my life, I’d be baffled. All it takes is an afternoon watching a rerun of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” or “Singing in the Rain.” And climbing the stairs to the attic and sorting through banged-up, battered boxes finding old photographs, handwritten letters and a worn matchbook cover from Brennan’s in New Orleans can give me a jolt from the past.
More often one of my five senses kicks in without warning calling up a pleasant moment, and I remember where I was and what I was doing, looking at, or holding.
Helen Keller became blind, deaf and mute as a little girl. Her remaining senses were so hardy that she rejoiced in tastes, textures and scents, and constantly encouraged others to do the same.
“Use your eyes as if tomorrow you would be stricken blind…Hear the music of voices, the song of the bird, the mighty strains of an orchestra, as if you would be stricken deaf tomorrow. Touch each object as if tomorrow your tactile sense would fail. Smell the perfume of flowers, taste with relish each morsel, as if tomorrow you could never smell and taste again. Make the most of every glorious sense.”
The senses hold memory. Sound. Smell. Sight. Touch. Taste. Listening to Troy Public Radio, I hear a few bars of “Stars and Stripes Forever.” And I’m marching down Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, my short legs straining to keep up, stretching my arm toward sixth position on the slide trombone.
I open Mama’s old “Miracle” bath powder box I’ve found hidden away in the linen closet. One whiff and I see her relaxing in bed with a favorite Elizabeth Cadell novel.
A bite of juicy mango and I’m eating breakfast at Casa de Chocolate in Sao Paulo. If I spot a toy zebra, I’m bumping along in a Land Rover at Kariega Game Reserve in South Africa. The rough touch of canvas opens a gift of remembering tent camping in the Grand Tetons.
How we remember, what we remember and why we remember form our own personal maps. Most of us use our five senses every day. Some of us need to work on our common sense.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.