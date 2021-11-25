Belk: One of my five senses kicks in calling up a pleasant moment

I catch a glance of my hair in the mirror and notice salt winning the race with pepper.

On busy days, I feel like Calamity Jane riding shotgun on a runaway stagecoach with a pack of Apaches close behind. So, I’ve given up thinking about the past, but it hasn’t given up on me. It comes uninvited, without warning. Memories have a way of floating into my consciousness at odd moments.

When I’m longing for an adventure, I picture a young Margaret Mead sailing for Samoa or Jane Goodall leaning against a Tanzanian tree recording the behavior of chimpanzee families. But a rainy summer afternoon or a cold winter evening sitting by a fire can provide me with adventures on the wings of memory.

If I tried to conjure up the best moments of my life, I’d be baffled. All it takes is an afternoon watching a rerun of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” or “Singing in the Rain.” And climbing the stairs to the attic and sorting through banged-up, battered boxes finding old photographs, handwritten letters and a worn matchbook cover from Brennan’s in New Orleans can give me a jolt from the past.

More often one of my five senses kicks in without warning calling up a pleasant moment, and I remember where I was and what I was doing, looking at, or holding.