Belk: Remembering the Labor Days of my childhood

I woke up this morning to the cheeps and chirps of songbirds outside the window.
When I staggered into the kitchen for a mug of coffee and looked out at my homemade bird feeder, I was surprised to see a black-and-yellow tanager. Just a couple of days before I spotted a tufted titmouse pecking at seeds and a hummingbird not much bigger than a bumblebee darting around the honey suckle vines.
I opened the front door to go grab the newspaper, and a cool breeze blew in. It occurred to me that it’s September. Fall days are on the way.
When I was growing up, Labor Day was the official end of summer. It was a holiday I dreaded, because it meant summer vacation was over, and school started the next day.
Nowadays, school begins weeks before Labor Day, but I still think of it as summer’s end. After Labor Day, summer cookouts turn into Fall tailgating. The night air feels cooler. I won’t take another road trip for a while unless I drive to the mountains to see the orange and yellow leaves.
I don’t dread Labor Day anymore. It’s an easygoing kind of holiday. You don’t give presents. You don’t have to send cards. You don’t have to cook any particular food. In fact, you don’t have to do anything unless you just want to.
Even the age-old custom of switching from light colored clothes and accessories to darker attire has been tossed out. We used to pack up white shoes and purses on Labor Day and didn’t drag them out again until Memorial Day. While I still think twice before wearing black or navy blue in the winter, most young folks never heard of such a ridiculous idea.
I remember the Labor Days of my girlhood. There was no set agenda. Sometimes we went on an all day picnic at Chewacla. We’d play softball on the grassy field on top of the mountain in the morning and lay-out by the creek after lunch.
Other years, we’d swim at Prather’s Lake or pile in the family Ford and head for our cabin on the river. And we’d drag out the hand-cranked ice cream freezer for the last churn of the summer.
That hand-turned salt and ice-bucket freezer was a big part of our summer. Mama would stand over the hot stove stirring the sweet egg custard until it was creamy-thick then pour it into the canister, fill the tub with layers of ice and salt, and we’d take turns cranking the handle of the wooden churn until it wouldn’t budge another half-turn.
The cousins begging to scrape the dasher was part of the routine. But Mama gave each child a spoon, and with elbows bumping, I greedily tried to scoop up more than my share.
This year, I think we’ll go for juicy watermelon instead of hand-cranked ice cream. It’ll all be over soon. I’m already counting the days till October.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.