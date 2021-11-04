Belk: 'Some changes come fast. Others creep into our lives so slowly we hardly notice'

My friend and I were talking about our teenage days, and I’d gotten to the part about moving into our new house. “I finally had a room to myself,” I told her.

“And you had your Princess Phone by your bed,” she said.

I had to think for a minute. “I did have a Princess phone by my bed. How’d you know that?”

She laughed. “We all had a Princess Phone by our bed.”

These days, chances are you don’t have a landline at all. Surveys show there are more cell phones in the world than toilets.

Some changes come fast. Others creep into our lives so slowly we hardly notice. Alexander Graham Bell was awarded a patent for the telephone in 1876. For decades, folks called the phone company “Ma Bell.”

Mama’s family had one of the rare telephones in Eufaula when she was growing up. Her papa owned a general mercantile store, and he had a big wooden phone on the wall, gladly letting anybody with an emergency make a call.

When I was a little girl, we kept a small telephone table next to the staircase in our house on North College Street. The phone was the black, rotary-dial kind.